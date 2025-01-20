iifl-logo-icon 1
Parle Industries Ltd Key Ratios

23.45
(-1.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:15:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

-59.39

-41.39

EBIT growth

-244.54

-84.15

Net profit growth

-125.63

-35.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

RoCE

0.43

-0.3

RoNW

0.02

-0.08

RoA

0.02

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.08

-0.1

Book value per share

14.07

14.05

14.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

1,209

0

0

P/CEPS

-533.5

-178.6

-372.16

P/B

0.85

1.12

2.72

EV/EBIDTA

123.62

-4,095.34

-156.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

40.23

5.6

-71.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-233.86

-94.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.14

11.41

0

Net debt / equity

0

0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.23

-1.41

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

