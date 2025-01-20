Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
-59.39
-41.39
EBIT growth
-244.54
-84.15
Net profit growth
-125.63
-35.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
RoCE
0.43
-0.3
RoNW
0.02
-0.08
RoA
0.02
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.08
-0.1
Book value per share
14.07
14.05
14.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,209
0
0
P/CEPS
-533.5
-178.6
-372.16
P/B
0.85
1.12
2.72
EV/EBIDTA
123.62
-4,095.34
-156.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
40.23
5.6
-71.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-233.86
-94.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.14
11.41
0
Net debt / equity
0
0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.23
-1.41
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
