Parle Industries Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Jul-2010
|Jul-2009
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.21
0.5
Other Income
0.21
0.2
0.01
0.66
0.66
Total Income
0.21
0.2
0.01
0.87
1.16
Total Expenditure
0.07
0.2
0.36
2.5
5.34
PBIDT
0.15
0
-0.34
-1.62
-4.17
Interest
0.07
0
0
0.18
0.15
PBDT
0.07
0
-0.34
-1.82
-4.34
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.03
0.12
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
-0.07
0
Tax
0
0
-0.27
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
-0.07
-0.1
-1.87
-4.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
-0.07
-0.1
-1.87
-4.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-5.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
-0.07
-0.1
-1.87
0.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.05
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14
14
14
14
14
Public Shareholding (Number)
52,75,140
52,75,140
52,73,176
52,73,176
52,73,176
Public Shareholding (%)
37.68
37.68
37.66
37.66
37.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
87,24,860
87,24,860
87,26,824
87,26,824
87,26,824
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
62.31
62.31
62.33
62.33
62.33
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
