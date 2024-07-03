iifl-logo-icon 1
Parle Industries Ltd Annually Results

26.95
(-1.96%)
Jan 9, 2025|11:39:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Jul-2010Jul-2009

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.21

0.5

Other Income

0.21

0.2

0.01

0.66

0.66

Total Income

0.21

0.2

0.01

0.87

1.16

Total Expenditure

0.07

0.2

0.36

2.5

5.34

PBIDT

0.15

0

-0.34

-1.62

-4.17

Interest

0.07

0

0

0.18

0.15

PBDT

0.07

0

-0.34

-1.82

-4.34

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.12

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

-0.07

0

Tax

0

0

-0.27

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

-0.07

-0.1

-1.87

-4.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

-0.07

-0.1

-1.87

-4.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-5.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

-0.07

-0.1

-1.87

0.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.05

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14

14

14

14

14

Public Shareholding (Number)

52,75,140

52,75,140

52,73,176

52,73,176

52,73,176

Public Shareholding (%)

37.68

37.68

37.66

37.66

37.66

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

87,24,860

87,24,860

87,26,824

87,26,824

87,26,824

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

62.31

62.31

62.33

62.33

62.33

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Parle Industries Ltd

