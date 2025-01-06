Parle Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.8
0.14
1.38
0.01
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.12
0
0
Tax paid
0.3
-0.09
-0.42
0
Working capital
5.9
-3.5
3.69
-1.84
Other operating items
Operating
5.2
-3.57
4.64
-1.83
Capital expenditure
-3.69
0.79
0.28
2.5
Free cash flow
1.51
-2.78
4.92
0.66
Equity raised
13.52
13.41
11.51
11.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
3
3
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.03
13.63
19.43
12.16
