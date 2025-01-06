iifl-logo-icon 1
Parle Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.62
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Parle Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.8

0.14

1.38

0.01

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.12

0

0

Tax paid

0.3

-0.09

-0.42

0

Working capital

5.9

-3.5

3.69

-1.84

Other operating items

Operating

5.2

-3.57

4.64

-1.83

Capital expenditure

-3.69

0.79

0.28

2.5

Free cash flow

1.51

-2.78

4.92

0.66

Equity raised

13.52

13.41

11.51

11.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

3

3

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.03

13.63

19.43

12.16

