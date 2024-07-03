Summary

Parle Industries Limited (formerly known Parle Software Ltd) was incorporated on January 15, 1983. The company was promoted by Parle Bisleri Group. The Company is an India-based supplier of enterprise solutions and services, such as enterprise resource application, knowledge management, supply chain and e-Business applications. The company was engaged in information technology business. It provided technology services to clients operating in various industry segments. Apart from this, it was also engaged in export of software products and software development services to countries like USA, UK and Hong Kong. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has marketing offices at United Kingdom, United States and Hong Kong.In September 2003, the export division of Sun Beam Infotech has been transferred to the company.During the year 2006-2007, the company prepared to leverage the opportunities offered by the Business Process Outsourcing by the IT industry and taken necessary steps to conceive the Business Process Outsourcing, Call Centre (both In-bound and Out-bound) Project with an outlay of Rs 20 crores.During the period 2011, Samay Techno Corp & Universal Technologies, ceased to be associates of the Company w.e.f. 31.12.2010. In FY 2022-23, the Board divested the whole of assets and liabilities relating to one of its business division: Paper, Waste Paper & Allied Products and therefore, the Company ceased to operate in the business segment of Paper, Waster Paper and Allied Produc

Read More