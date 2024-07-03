iifl-logo-icon 1
Parle Industries Ltd Share Price

29.2
(-1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.2
  • Day's High29.2
  • 52 Wk High29.88
  • Prev. Close29.79
  • Day's Low29.2
  • 52 Wk Low 7.03
  • Turnover (lac)13.36
  • P/E224.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.96
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Parle Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

29.2

Prev. Close

29.79

Turnover(Lac.)

13.36

Day's High

29.2

Day's Low

29.2

52 Week's High

29.88

52 Week's Low

7.03

Book Value

29.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.64

P/E

224.62

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Parle Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Parle Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parle Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 99.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Parle Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.4

6.37

6.29

6.27

Net Worth

20.4

20.37

20.29

20.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.01

5.48

11.35

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-99.72

-51.66

6,730.95

-38.11

Raw materials

-0.01

-3.33

-9.05

0

As % of sales

100

60.71

79.79

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-1.29

-0.18

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.8

0.14

1.38

0.01

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.12

0

0

Tax paid

0.3

-0.09

-0.42

0

Working capital

5.9

-3.5

3.69

-1.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.72

-51.66

6,730.95

-38.11

Op profit growth

1,022.91

-106.22

11,537.13

-78.88

EBIT growth

-637.48

-91.57

15,495.35

-78.88

Net profit growth

-1,088.32

-94.76

22,770.99

-89.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Jul-2010Jul-2009

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.21

0.5

Other Income

0.21

0.2

0.01

0.66

0.66

View Annually Results

Parle Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parle Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rakesh Mishra

Executive Director

Paras Bhojani

Executive Director

Kalpana Jha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Unnatti Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narendra C Purohit

Independent Director

Raviprakash Narayan Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Tater

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parle Industries Ltd

Summary

Parle Industries Limited (formerly known Parle Software Ltd) was incorporated on January 15, 1983. The company was promoted by Parle Bisleri Group. The Company is an India-based supplier of enterprise solutions and services, such as enterprise resource application, knowledge management, supply chain and e-Business applications. The company was engaged in information technology business. It provided technology services to clients operating in various industry segments. Apart from this, it was also engaged in export of software products and software development services to countries like USA, UK and Hong Kong. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has marketing offices at United Kingdom, United States and Hong Kong.In September 2003, the export division of Sun Beam Infotech has been transferred to the company.During the year 2006-2007, the company prepared to leverage the opportunities offered by the Business Process Outsourcing by the IT industry and taken necessary steps to conceive the Business Process Outsourcing, Call Centre (both In-bound and Out-bound) Project with an outlay of Rs 20 crores.During the period 2011, Samay Techno Corp & Universal Technologies, ceased to be associates of the Company w.e.f. 31.12.2010. In FY 2022-23, the Board divested the whole of assets and liabilities relating to one of its business division: Paper, Waste Paper & Allied Products and therefore, the Company ceased to operate in the business segment of Paper, Waster Paper and Allied Produc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Parle Industries Ltd share price today?

The Parle Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parle Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parle Industries Ltd is ₹142.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parle Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parle Industries Ltd is 224.62 and 0.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parle Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parle Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parle Industries Ltd is ₹7.03 and ₹29.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parle Industries Ltd?

Parle Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.12%, 3 Years at 39.96%, 1 Year at 241.52%, 6 Month at 148.30%, 3 Month at 93.38% and 1 Month at 86.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parle Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parle Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.07 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 99.74 %

