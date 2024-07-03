SectorRealty
Open₹29.2
Prev. Close₹29.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.36
Day's High₹29.2
Day's Low₹29.2
52 Week's High₹29.88
52 Week's Low₹7.03
Book Value₹29.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.64
P/E224.62
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.4
6.37
6.29
6.27
Net Worth
20.4
20.37
20.29
20.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.01
5.48
11.35
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-99.72
-51.66
6,730.95
-38.11
Raw materials
-0.01
-3.33
-9.05
0
As % of sales
100
60.71
79.79
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-1.29
-0.18
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.8
0.14
1.38
0.01
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.12
0
0
Tax paid
0.3
-0.09
-0.42
0
Working capital
5.9
-3.5
3.69
-1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.72
-51.66
6,730.95
-38.11
Op profit growth
1,022.91
-106.22
11,537.13
-78.88
EBIT growth
-637.48
-91.57
15,495.35
-78.88
Net profit growth
-1,088.32
-94.76
22,770.99
-89.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Jul-2010
|Jul-2009
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.21
0.5
Other Income
0.21
0.2
0.01
0.66
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rakesh Mishra
Executive Director
Paras Bhojani
Executive Director
Kalpana Jha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Unnatti Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narendra C Purohit
Independent Director
Raviprakash Narayan Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Tater
Reports by Parle Industries Ltd
Summary
Parle Industries Limited (formerly known Parle Software Ltd) was incorporated on January 15, 1983. The company was promoted by Parle Bisleri Group. The Company is an India-based supplier of enterprise solutions and services, such as enterprise resource application, knowledge management, supply chain and e-Business applications. The company was engaged in information technology business. It provided technology services to clients operating in various industry segments. Apart from this, it was also engaged in export of software products and software development services to countries like USA, UK and Hong Kong. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has marketing offices at United Kingdom, United States and Hong Kong.In September 2003, the export division of Sun Beam Infotech has been transferred to the company.During the year 2006-2007, the company prepared to leverage the opportunities offered by the Business Process Outsourcing by the IT industry and taken necessary steps to conceive the Business Process Outsourcing, Call Centre (both In-bound and Out-bound) Project with an outlay of Rs 20 crores.During the period 2011, Samay Techno Corp & Universal Technologies, ceased to be associates of the Company w.e.f. 31.12.2010. In FY 2022-23, the Board divested the whole of assets and liabilities relating to one of its business division: Paper, Waste Paper & Allied Products and therefore, the Company ceased to operate in the business segment of Paper, Waster Paper and Allied Produc
Read More
The Parle Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parle Industries Ltd is ₹142.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parle Industries Ltd is 224.62 and 0.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parle Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parle Industries Ltd is ₹7.03 and ₹29.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Parle Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.12%, 3 Years at 39.96%, 1 Year at 241.52%, 6 Month at 148.30%, 3 Month at 93.38% and 1 Month at 86.94%.
