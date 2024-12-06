Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 6th December 2024 at 04:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at 310-311 The Avenue Marol Andheri East Mumbai-400059 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: (i) To allot Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for consideration other than cash (share swap) to the shareholders of M/s Welldone Integrated Services Private Limited (WISPL) M/s Windfield Spaces Private Limited (WSPL) and M/s Marvelous Vickyfoods Private Limited (MVPL) to discharge the purchase consideration of Share acquisition of the respective companies. (ii) Any other business with permission of the Chair. Parle Industries Limited at its Board Meeting held on Friday, 6th December, 2024 has approved allotment of 3,48,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 36/- on preferential basis for consideration other than cash (share swap ratio). Further, the Company has made allotment against the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited vide letter no. LOD/PREF/TT/FIP/1423/2024-25 dated 2nd December, 2024 for issue of 3,48,50,000 Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Update on Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th December 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all other applicable regulations and amendments thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at 310-311 The Avenue Marol Andheri East Mumbai-400059 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 11th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website www.parleindustries.com. The meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 09:10 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Parle Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 3rd September 2024 at 04:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Office No. 310-311 The Avenue Marol Andheri East Mumbai-400059 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 310-311, The Avenue, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400059. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 17th August 2024 at 02:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Office No. 310-311 The Avenue Marol Andheri East Mumbai-400059 In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be hedl on today i.e., 17th August, 2024 adjourned on 21st August, 2024 due to non-availability of quorum for the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company was held on Wednesday, 21°t August, 2024 at the registered office of the company at Office No. 310-311 The Avenue, Marol, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059. Except for the aforesaid agendas considered in this Board Meeting, other agendas given in the Intimation of Board Meeting dated 14T August, 2024 & 20 August, 2024 will be considered and approved in the ensuing Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 5.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at 310-311 The Avenue Marol Andheri East Mumbai-400059 to transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 12th August, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) We draw your kind attention to our letter dated 12th Aug, 2024 along with the statement of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 were submitted to the stock exchange on 12th August, 2024 in compliance with Reg. 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015. We would like to submit thata in the statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 the fifures from revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 was inadvertently published under the head Other income. We are attached correct figures for qaurter ended 30th June, 2024. However, except above changes, there is no change in the results submitted to stock exchange on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 03rd August 2024 at 02:00 P.M at the registered office of the company situated at Unit No. C/406 4th Floor Crystal Plaza Premises Co-Op Soc Ltd. Plot Nos. B-4 & B-5 New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 03rd August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 03rd August, 2024, has approved shifting of Registered Office of the comapny w.e.f. 10th August, 2024 Read less.. Pursuant to Reg. 30 the Board of Director in the Meeting held on 03rd August, 2024 has approved the Resignation of Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra as Chairman of the Board. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR , the Board of Directors in the meeting held on 03rd August, 2024 has approved the Re-designation of Ms. Unnati Jain as Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company for reminder of her term. Read less.. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, the Board of the Directors in the Meeting held on 03rd August, 2024 has approved the re-constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 03rd August, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 5.00 p.m. at registered office of company situated at Unit No. C/406 4T Floor Crystal Plaza Premises Co-Op Soc Ltd. Plot Nos. B-4 & B-5 New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to consider and inter alia approve the following business: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report Statement of Assets & Liabilities Cash Flow Statement & Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Year ended 31 March 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and 2024-2025. 3. To consider any other business with permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Board of Directors of Company at their meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 has, inter alia, considered & approved the following items of agenda: 1. Approved the Standalone Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow for the financial year ended on that date together with all the notes annexed thereto and the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditor Report for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is attached herewith. 2. The appointment of M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. (Annexure I) Read less.. Appointment of M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates, Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Financial Results for the 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 herewith we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 8th April 2024 at 4.15 p.m. at the registered office. The Board shall inter alia consider and approve the followings: - 1. The reclassification of Promoter into Public Category pursuant to Reclassification request received from PIL Enterprise Private Limited Promoter Company dated : March 30 2024 subject to final approval of the Stock Exchange where the equity shares of the Company are listed namely BSE Ltd. 2. Other routine business. Disclosure with respect to Regulation 30 and 31A(8) seeking reclassification from the promoter and promoter group category to public category. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its Board Meeting held today i.e. April 08, 2024, has inter- alia considered and approved the following: 1. Request letter received from the promoter company, seeking their re-classification from the promoter and promoter group category to public category shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, subject to final approval of the stock exchange where the equity shares of the Company are listed namely, BSE Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Parle Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. 1) Considered & Approved Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023. 2) Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra Chief Financial Officer of Company with immediate effect. 3) Other routine Business. unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024