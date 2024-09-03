iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser10 Sep 202423 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Annual General Meeting Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 310-311, The Avenue, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400059 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) The Company has fixed the Book Closure date from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 18.09.2024)

