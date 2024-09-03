|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 310-311, The Avenue, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400059 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) The Company has fixed the Book Closure date from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 18.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.