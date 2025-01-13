iifl-logo-icon 1
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

142.5
(-4.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:35:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.44

7.92

7.63

7.34

Net Worth

11.57

11.05

10.76

10.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0.42

0.31

0.24

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.99

11.36

11

10.47

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.93

0.87

0.94

0.86

Inventories

0.35

0.35

0.35

0.34

Inventory Days

279.56

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.74

0.71

0.69

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

Creditor Days

41.11

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.08

Cash

11.03

10.48

10.06

9.59

Total Assets

11.98

11.37

11.01

10.45

