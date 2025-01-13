Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.44
7.92
7.63
7.34
Net Worth
11.57
11.05
10.76
10.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0.42
0.31
0.24
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.99
11.36
11
10.47
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.93
0.87
0.94
0.86
Inventories
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.34
Inventory Days
279.56
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.74
0.71
0.69
0.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
41.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.1
-0.05
-0.08
Cash
11.03
10.48
10.06
9.59
Total Assets
11.98
11.37
11.01
10.45
