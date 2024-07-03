Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2008
|Jun-2008
|Sept-2007
|Jun-2007
Gross Sales
0.2
0.29
0.19
0.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.2
0.29
0.19
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
0.05
0.1
Total Income
0.21
0.33
0.24
0.24
Total Expenditure
0.16
0.06
0.11
0.07
PBIDT
0.05
0.27
0.13
0.17
Interest
0.25
0.13
0.01
0.03
PBDT
-0.2
0.14
0.12
0.14
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.18
0.11
0.1
0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.18
0.11
0.1
0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.18
0.11
0.1
0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.07
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,28,220
0
5,28,320
0
Public Shareholding (%)
17.61
0
17.61
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25
93.1
68.42
121.42
PBDTM(%)
-100
48.27
63.15
100
PATM(%)
-90
37.93
52.63
78.57

