Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

158.05
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2008Jun-2008Sept-2007Jun-2007

Gross Sales

0.2

0.29

0.19

0.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.2

0.29

0.19

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.04

0.05

0.1

Total Income

0.21

0.33

0.24

0.24

Total Expenditure

0.16

0.06

0.11

0.07

PBIDT

0.05

0.27

0.13

0.17

Interest

0.25

0.13

0.01

0.03

PBDT

-0.2

0.14

0.12

0.14

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.18

0.11

0.1

0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.18

0.11

0.1

0.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.18

0.11

0.1

0.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.07

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,28,220

0

5,28,320

0

Public Shareholding (%)

17.61

0

17.61

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25

93.1

68.42

121.42

PBDTM(%)

-100

48.27

63.15

100

PATM(%)

-90

37.93

52.63

78.57

