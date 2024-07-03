Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹150.55
Prev. Close₹143.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹150.55
Day's Low₹150.55
52 Week's High₹143.4
52 Week's Low₹32.97
Book Value₹38.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.15
P/E66.08
EPS2.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.44
7.92
7.63
7.34
Net Worth
11.57
11.05
10.76
10.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.44
0.97
0.3
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-54.5
217.74
26.06
-12.29
Raw materials
0.05
0.17
0.08
0
As % of sales
12.41
18.1
27.41
1.14
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.27
-0.22
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
0.77
-0.07
0.12
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.14
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.49
1.36
0.13
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.5
217.74
26.06
-12.29
Op profit growth
-186.88
-147.19
36
39.98
EBIT growth
-56.26
-1,122.47
-162.89
-50.29
Net profit growth
-38.09
-2,316.01
-126
-56.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.7
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rushabhai N Patel
Joint MD & CFO
Riddhiben R Patel
Independent Director
Trishala Jadav.
Independent Director
Nikunj Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Parshwanath Corporation Ltd
Summary
Parshwanath Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Parshwanath Housing Finance Corporation Limited in December,1986. The Company name was thereafter changed from Parshwanath Housing Finance Corporation Limited to Parshwanath Corporation Limited in 2011. The Company has been offering world-class residential and commercial properties since 1967. Initially, the Company was engaged in the activities of housing finance. The Company began construction activities, having a project for Parshwanath Homes in 2011. It entered into construction activities and joined as partner with M/s. Vaibhavlaxmi Corporation and M/s. Chinmay Corporation in 2011-12. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of housing projects in India.
