iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Share Price

150.55
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150.55
  • Day's High150.55
  • 52 Wk High143.4
  • Prev. Close143.4
  • Day's Low150.55
  • 52 Wk Low 32.97
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E66.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.45
  • EPS2.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

150.55

Prev. Close

143.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

150.55

Day's Low

150.55

52 Week's High

143.4

52 Week's Low

32.97

Book Value

38.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.15

P/E

66.08

EPS

2.17

Divi. Yield

0

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.68%

Non-Promoter- 25.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.44

7.92

7.63

7.34

Net Worth

11.57

11.05

10.76

10.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.44

0.97

0.3

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-54.5

217.74

26.06

-12.29

Raw materials

0.05

0.17

0.08

0

As % of sales

12.41

18.1

27.41

1.14

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.27

-0.22

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

0.77

-0.07

0.12

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.1

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.14

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.49

1.36

0.13

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.5

217.74

26.06

-12.29

Op profit growth

-186.88

-147.19

36

39.98

EBIT growth

-56.26

-1,122.47

-162.89

-50.29

Net profit growth

-38.09

-2,316.01

-126

-56.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0.7

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.7

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.6

View Annually Results

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rushabhai N Patel

Joint MD & CFO

Riddhiben R Patel

Independent Director

Trishala Jadav.

Independent Director

Nikunj Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

Summary

Parshwanath Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Parshwanath Housing Finance Corporation Limited in December,1986. The Company name was thereafter changed from Parshwanath Housing Finance Corporation Limited to Parshwanath Corporation Limited in 2011. The Company has been offering world-class residential and commercial properties since 1967. Initially, the Company was engaged in the activities of housing finance. The Company began construction activities, having a project for Parshwanath Homes in 2011. It entered into construction activities and joined as partner with M/s. Vaibhavlaxmi Corporation and M/s. Chinmay Corporation in 2011-12. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of housing projects in India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Parshwanath Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Parshwanath Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd is ₹47.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd is 66.08 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parshwanath Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd is ₹32.97 and ₹143.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd?

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.07%, 3 Years at 55.82%, 1 Year at 334.94%, 6 Month at 123.16%, 3 Month at 12.69% and 1 Month at 96.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.