Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
0.77
-0.07
0.12
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.14
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.49
1.36
0.13
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
1.89
-0.05
0.21
Capital expenditure
-0.42
-0.02
0
-0.45
Free cash flow
0.31
1.87
-0.05
-0.23
Equity raised
13.76
11.83
11.44
11.19
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.01
Financing
0
0.01
0.01
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.08
13.71
11.35
10.94
