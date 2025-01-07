Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.44
0.97
0.3
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-54.5
217.74
26.06
-12.29
Raw materials
0.05
0.17
0.08
0
As % of sales
12.41
18.1
27.41
1.14
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.27
-0.22
-0.18
As % of sales
64.47
28.04
71.89
76.68
Other costs
-0.42
-0.63
-0.69
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
96.12
64.82
225.39
181.93
Operating profit
-0.21
0.24
-0.52
-0.38
OPM
-48.18
25.23
-169.87
-157.47
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.1
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.55
0.62
0.54
0.6
Profit before tax
0.34
0.77
-0.07
0.12
Taxes
-0.09
-0.14
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-27.56
-18.44
1.83
-29.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.24
0.63
-0.07
0.08
Exceptional items
0.2
0.09
0.04
0.04
Net profit
0.45
0.73
-0.03
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-38.09
-2,316.01
-126
-56.53
NPM
102.29
75.16
-10.77
52.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.