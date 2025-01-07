iifl-logo-icon 1
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

158.05
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.44

0.97

0.3

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-54.5

217.74

26.06

-12.29

Raw materials

0.05

0.17

0.08

0

As % of sales

12.41

18.1

27.41

1.14

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.27

-0.22

-0.18

As % of sales

64.47

28.04

71.89

76.68

Other costs

-0.42

-0.63

-0.69

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

96.12

64.82

225.39

181.93

Operating profit

-0.21

0.24

-0.52

-0.38

OPM

-48.18

25.23

-169.87

-157.47

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.1

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.55

0.62

0.54

0.6

Profit before tax

0.34

0.77

-0.07

0.12

Taxes

-0.09

-0.14

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-27.56

-18.44

1.83

-29.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.24

0.63

-0.07

0.08

Exceptional items

0.2

0.09

0.04

0.04

Net profit

0.45

0.73

-0.03

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-38.09

-2,316.01

-126

-56.53

NPM

102.29

75.16

-10.77

52.25

QUICKLINKS FOR Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

