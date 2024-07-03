Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.7
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.6
Total Income
1.3
Total Expenditure
0.44
PBIDT
0.86
Interest
0.15
PBDT
0.69
Depreciation
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,28,220
Public Shareholding (%)
17.61
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
121.12
PBDTM(%)
98.59
PATM(%)
90.14
