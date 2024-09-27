iifl-logo-icon 1
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd AGM

Parshwanath Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
1. Adoption of Board report along with the necessary Annexures for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. Fixed Date Of Book Closure as under: The Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the company will remain close from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27thSeptember, 2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Fixed Cut-off date and time period for E-Voting: The remote E-voting shall Commence on Tuesday, 24thSeptember, 2024 10.00 A.M to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 5.00 P.M(Both Days Inclusive). During this period shareholder of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or dematerialized form as on the cut-off date of Friday, 20th September, 2024 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be displayed by NSDL for voting thereafter, once the Vote on a resolution is cast by the shareholders, the shareholders shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. details mentioned in Outcome enclosed Outcome of the 38th Annual General meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Intimation for Book closure and E-voting. Proceeding of the Annual General meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)

