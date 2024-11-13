Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the unaudited financial statement along with the Limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Half year ending on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members. Approval of un-audited financials result of the company along with the Limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt Board report along with its Annexures for the year 2023-2024. 2. To Fix Date of Annual General meeting and authorize person to issue notice of Annual General Meeting to the Shareholders of the Company. 3. To decide Book Closure date E-voting date and cut-off dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To Appoint Scrutinizer of the company for the purpose of voting procedure in the Annual General meeting of the company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members. 1. Adoption of Board report along with the necessary Annexures for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. Fixed Date Of Book Closure as under: The Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the company will remain close from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27thSeptember, 2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Fixed Cut-off date and time period for E-Voting: The remote E-voting shall Commence on Tuesday, 24thSeptember, 2024 10.00 A.M to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 5.00 P.M(Both Days Inclusive). During this period shareholder of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or dematerialized form as on the cut-off date of Friday, 20th September, 2024 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be displayed by NSDL for voting thereafter, once the Vote on a resolution is cast by the shareholders, the shareholders shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. details mentioned in Outcome enclosed Read less.. Announcement under Regulation 30 for Appointment of Indepenent Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the unaudited financial statement along with the Limited review report Auditor for the quarter ending on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members. Unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the audited financial statement along with the Audited report provided by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To Appoint M/s K.A. Shukla & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members. Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

1. Resignation of M/s. P G M S & Associates, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 01/04/2024. 2. Appointment of M/s Ajay Shah & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 01/04/2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024