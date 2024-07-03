Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Summary

Parshwanath Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Parshwanath Housing Finance Corporation Limited in December,1986. The Company name was thereafter changed from Parshwanath Housing Finance Corporation Limited to Parshwanath Corporation Limited in 2011. The Company has been offering world-class residential and commercial properties since 1967. Initially, the Company was engaged in the activities of housing finance. The Company began construction activities, having a project for Parshwanath Homes in 2011. It entered into construction activities and joined as partner with M/s. Vaibhavlaxmi Corporation and M/s. Chinmay Corporation in 2011-12. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of housing projects in India.