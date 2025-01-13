iifl-logo-icon 1
PCS Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

32.55
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.95

20.95

20.95

20.95

Preference Capital

3.9

3.85

3.81

3.77

Reserves

22.64

21.65

21.27

20.39

Net Worth

47.49

46.45

46.03

45.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

47.49

46.45

46.03

45.11

Fixed Assets

8.43

8.62

8.82

9.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.29

3.66

3.74

3.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.12

1.01

1.04

1.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.02

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.6

1.5

1.46

1.49

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

Creditor Days

70.22

Other Current Liabilities

-0.43

-0.45

-0.36

-0.4

Cash

34.65

33.16

32.43

31.22

Total Assets

47.49

46.45

46.03

45.12

