PCS Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.95
20.95
20.95
20.95
Preference Capital
3.9
3.85
3.81
3.77
Reserves
22.64
21.65
21.27
20.39
Net Worth
47.49
46.45
46.03
45.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.49
46.45
46.03
45.11
Fixed Assets
8.43
8.62
8.82
9.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.29
3.66
3.74
3.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.12
1.01
1.04
1.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.02
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.6
1.5
1.46
1.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
Creditor Days
70.22
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.45
-0.36
-0.4
Cash
34.65
33.16
32.43
31.22
Total Assets
47.49
46.45
46.03
45.12
