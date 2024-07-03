SectorIT - Software
Open₹36.17
Prev. Close₹36.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.02
Day's High₹37.49
Day's Low₹34.51
52 Week's High₹44.88
52 Week's Low₹19.3
Book Value₹21.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.34
P/E68.25
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.95
20.95
20.95
20.95
Preference Capital
3.9
3.85
3.81
3.77
Reserves
22.64
21.65
21.27
20.39
Net Worth
47.49
46.45
46.03
45.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.25
0.29
0.58
10.27
yoy growth (%)
-13.08
-48.52
-94.34
-60.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.84
-1.32
-7.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.8
1.28
0.82
2.12
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.25
-0.28
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.37
0.03
-0.92
-0.57
Working capital
0.25
28.17
-1.82
-14.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.08
-48.52
-94.34
-60.27
Op profit growth
-35.03
-28.03
990.18
-107.89
EBIT growth
-32.75
34.29
-55.34
-49.47
Net profit growth
-108.06
152.18
-174.94
-32.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.34
0.32
0.28
0.26
0.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.34
0.32
0.28
0.26
0.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.23
2.73
2.98
2.71
3.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G K Patni
Vice Chairman
A K Patni
Independent Director
H C Tandon
Non Executive Director
Mona Mukund Bhide
Independent Director
Sushil Paharia
Independent Director
Anshuman Jagtap
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PCS Technology Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Patni Computer Systems Pvt Ltd, PCS Technology Limited (Erstwhile known PCS Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Apr.81 at Andheri, Mumbai. PCS Technology is an operating Company in the domestic IT sector. The Company is mainly engaged in providing of IT infrastructure facility management services to corporate clients.It manufactures computer hardware -- large custom-built computer systems and peripherals -- and is involved in system designing and integration and assembling computer CPUs with suitable peripherals. It also maintains, on a long-term basis, computer systems provided by it. The company has an issue house, and a registrar and transfer division, which manages post-issue activities of many companies and acts as their registrar and transfer agent. PCS also manufactures copper-clad laminates at Dhanore, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with AEG Isolier Und Kunststoff, Germany.In Jan.93, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 8.28 cr, to part-finance the expansion project to manufacture the paper-phenolic range of copper-clad laminates. Meanwhile, PCS Data General India was amalgamated with PCS Industries on 1 Apr.94. The company has expanded its production capacity of copperclad laminate division by installing an additional press boiler and other line equipment at a total cost of Rs 150 lac. In 1995-96, the company has expanded the installed capacity of CCL Unit at Pune. The CCL plant at Pune was awarded by ISO
Read More
The PCS Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PCS Technology Ltd is ₹76.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PCS Technology Ltd is 68.25 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PCS Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PCS Technology Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹44.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PCS Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.20%, 3 Years at 12.07%, 1 Year at 72.48%, 6 Month at 33.96%, 3 Month at 18.16% and 1 Month at 18.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.