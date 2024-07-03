iifl-logo-icon 1
PCS Technology Ltd Share Price

36.44
(0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open36.17
  • Day's High37.49
  • 52 Wk High44.88
  • Prev. Close36.17
  • Day's Low34.51
  • 52 Wk Low 19.3
  • Turnover (lac)2.02
  • P/E68.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.08
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.34
  • Div. Yield0
PCS Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

36.17

Prev. Close

36.17

Turnover(Lac.)

2.02

Day's High

37.49

Day's Low

34.51

52 Week's High

44.88

52 Week's Low

19.3

Book Value

21.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.34

P/E

68.25

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

PCS Technology Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

PCS Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PCS Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.93%

Institutions: 0.93%

Non-Institutions: 28.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PCS Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.95

20.95

20.95

20.95

Preference Capital

3.9

3.85

3.81

3.77

Reserves

22.64

21.65

21.27

20.39

Net Worth

47.49

46.45

46.03

45.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.25

0.29

0.58

10.27

yoy growth (%)

-13.08

-48.52

-94.34

-60.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.84

-1.32

-7.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.8

1.28

0.82

2.12

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.25

-0.28

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.37

0.03

-0.92

-0.57

Working capital

0.25

28.17

-1.82

-14.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.08

-48.52

-94.34

-60.27

Op profit growth

-35.03

-28.03

990.18

-107.89

EBIT growth

-32.75

34.29

-55.34

-49.47

Net profit growth

-108.06

152.18

-174.94

-32.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.34

0.32

0.28

0.26

0.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.34

0.32

0.28

0.26

0.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.23

2.73

2.98

2.71

3.96

PCS Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PCS Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G K Patni

Vice Chairman

A K Patni

Independent Director

H C Tandon

Non Executive Director

Mona Mukund Bhide

Independent Director

Sushil Paharia

Independent Director

Anshuman Jagtap

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PCS Technology Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Patni Computer Systems Pvt Ltd, PCS Technology Limited (Erstwhile known PCS Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Apr.81 at Andheri, Mumbai. PCS Technology is an operating Company in the domestic IT sector. The Company is mainly engaged in providing of IT infrastructure facility management services to corporate clients.It manufactures computer hardware -- large custom-built computer systems and peripherals -- and is involved in system designing and integration and assembling computer CPUs with suitable peripherals. It also maintains, on a long-term basis, computer systems provided by it. The company has an issue house, and a registrar and transfer division, which manages post-issue activities of many companies and acts as their registrar and transfer agent. PCS also manufactures copper-clad laminates at Dhanore, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with AEG Isolier Und Kunststoff, Germany.In Jan.93, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 8.28 cr, to part-finance the expansion project to manufacture the paper-phenolic range of copper-clad laminates. Meanwhile, PCS Data General India was amalgamated with PCS Industries on 1 Apr.94. The company has expanded its production capacity of copperclad laminate division by installing an additional press boiler and other line equipment at a total cost of Rs 150 lac. In 1995-96, the company has expanded the installed capacity of CCL Unit at Pune. The CCL plant at Pune was awarded by ISO
Company FAQs

What is the PCS Technology Ltd share price today?

The PCS Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of PCS Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PCS Technology Ltd is ₹76.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PCS Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PCS Technology Ltd is 68.25 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PCS Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PCS Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PCS Technology Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹44.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PCS Technology Ltd?

PCS Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.20%, 3 Years at 12.07%, 1 Year at 72.48%, 6 Month at 33.96%, 3 Month at 18.16% and 1 Month at 18.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PCS Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PCS Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.16 %
Institutions - 0.93 %
Public - 28.90 %

