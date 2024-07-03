PCS Technology Ltd Summary

Promoted by Patni Computer Systems Pvt Ltd, PCS Technology Limited (Erstwhile known PCS Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Apr.81 at Andheri, Mumbai. PCS Technology is an operating Company in the domestic IT sector. The Company is mainly engaged in providing of IT infrastructure facility management services to corporate clients.It manufactures computer hardware -- large custom-built computer systems and peripherals -- and is involved in system designing and integration and assembling computer CPUs with suitable peripherals. It also maintains, on a long-term basis, computer systems provided by it. The company has an issue house, and a registrar and transfer division, which manages post-issue activities of many companies and acts as their registrar and transfer agent. PCS also manufactures copper-clad laminates at Dhanore, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with AEG Isolier Und Kunststoff, Germany.In Jan.93, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 8.28 cr, to part-finance the expansion project to manufacture the paper-phenolic range of copper-clad laminates. Meanwhile, PCS Data General India was amalgamated with PCS Industries on 1 Apr.94. The company has expanded its production capacity of copperclad laminate division by installing an additional press boiler and other line equipment at a total cost of Rs 150 lac. In 1995-96, the company has expanded the installed capacity of CCL Unit at Pune. The CCL plant at Pune was awarded by ISO - 9002 certification for its entire product range of Copper Clad Laminates.During 1999-2000, the company launched advanced model of Pentium - III Computers, a latest version of product which was well received in the market.In 2003, the Company increased the capacity to 8000 units per month for Silvassa Facility. It launched a new Personal Computers Oriion Silver Magic under flagship brand Oriion. In 2004, it launched new web based application software for the courier industry. The Company changed its name from PCS Industries Limited to PCS Technology Limited effective on October 25, 2004. It expanded the product portfolio by launching new products and solutions in Laboratory Management Solutions , GPS/GIS based Solutions and IT security Consulting in 2006. Thereafter, the Company incorporated PCS Infotech Limited as its wholly owned subsidiary in the field of ITES in 2013. In 2013-14, Scheme of Amalgamation between PCS Positioning Systems (India) Limited (PPSIL) and PCS International Limited, Mauritius (PIL Mauritius) and the Company, for the merger of the PPSIL and PIL Mauritius into the Company was put to effect from March 31, 2014.