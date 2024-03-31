technology

To the Members,

PCS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present you the 43rd Annual Report of the Company along with the statement of Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Key highlights of standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 are tabulated below:

Particulars Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Year ended 31.03.2023 INCOME Revenue from operations 34.31 31.85 Other income (net) 300.08 268.48 TOTAL INCOME 334.39 300.33 EXPENSES Employee benefit expenses 80.86 82.89 Finance costs 40.49 40.04 Impairement / (Gain) on financial instruments and Exceptional Items (17.09) 5.08 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 18.76 18.86 Other expenses 78.27 80.22 TOTAL EXPENSES 201.29 227.09 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 133.10 73.24 Tax Expense 34.25 36.29 PROFIT OF THE YEAR 98.85 36.95

OPERATIONS

Looking at the prevailing scenario, the Company did not enter in its existing line of business. The Company however preferred to preserve its financials and with this view, had parked funds with the Banks in Term Deposits to derive income. The Company, in the current year earned revenue from operations amounting to Rs 34.31 lacs (Previous year Rs. 31.85 Lacs) and Profit before Tax amounting to Rs. 133.10 Lacs (Previous year Rs.73.24 Lacs). The reduction in Bank Deposits rates has impacted interest income. The Company has maintained positive level of profitability by cutting down various costs and proper utilization of funds.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL: The Company has in place adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY: The Company has in place risk management policy for identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company

EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31,2024 is available on the Company?s website at www.pcstech. com

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources of the Company, your Directors express their inability to recommend any dividend for Equity Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

During the year under review, the Board at its meeting held on 13th February, 2024 had declared Dividend to the Preference shareholders 9% dividend on 39750009% Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (Preference Shares) of Rupees 10/- each fully paid-up aggregating to Rs. 3,97,50,000 to the Preference Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Net amount of dividend was distributed after deducting the TDS.

RESERVES

Since the Company do not recommend any dividend, it is not required to transfer any amount to the General Reserve of the Company for the year under review. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITIONS OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred during the financial year to which the financial statements relate.

ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATIONS

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of the individual Directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee Governance.

Further, the Independent Directors at their meeting, reviewed the performance of Board as a whole and performance of Chairman of the Company and also of Non-Executive Directors.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas:

i. Attendance of Board Meetings and Board Committee Meetings.

ii. Quality of contribution at Board deliberations.

iii. Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of Company and its performance:

iv. Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management,

v. Commitment to shareholder and other stakeholder interests.

vi. The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors.

A member of the Board will not participate in the discussion of his/ her evaluation.

The criteria for performance evaluation as laid down by the Nomination Committee are mentioned in Corporate Governance attached to the Directors? Report of the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Sushil Paharia and Mr. Anshuman Jagtap were appointed as Non- Executive Independent Director at Companys Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 and members of the Company approved their appointment as Non- Executive Independent Director on 27th March, 2024 by passing a Special resolution through postal ballot conducted by Company.

In the opinion of the Board, Mr. Sushil Paharia and Mr. Anshuman Jagtap bring on board the required experience, integrity, expertise, and relevant proficiency which will add tremendous value to the Board in exercising their role effectively.

During the year, Ms. Neha Kumari appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 26.10.2023.

Mr. Kamal kumar Barjatya and Mr. Satish Ajmera as per their terms of appointment have ceased to act as Non- Executive Independent Director as on 31.03.2024. The Company takes on records the invaluable contributions made by them during their tenure as the Director towards the progress of the Company.

During the year, Mr. Mehul Monani resigned from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 31.07.2023.

Ms. Neha Kumari resigned from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 30.04.2024.

As per Article 135 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Mona Bhide (Din- 05203026), Non-Executive Women Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer herself for re-appointment on the Board of your company.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

BOARD AND AUDIT MEETINGS

During the year under review, 4 (Four) Board Meetings and 4 (Four) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors has accepted all the recommendations of Audit committee during the year.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy on Directors? Appointment and Key Managerial personnel and Remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes including independence of a directors of the Company.

Extracts of the Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Currently, the Board has Four (4) Committees namely: Audit Committee, Stakeholders? Relationship Committee (SRC), Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee).

The Composition of each of the committee is mentioned in the Annexure 1 of the Boards? Report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Mr. Divyesh Mehta of M/s. Vinod K Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.111508W) was re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 41st AGM held on 21st September, 2022 to hold office till the conclusion of the 46th AGM to be held in the year 2027.

The statutory auditor?s report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

There were no incidences of reporting of frauds by Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143 (12) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Mr. Kaushal Doshi of M/s. Kaushal Doshi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, having Membership No. F 10609 and C.P. No. 13143 was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit report for FY 2023-24 forms part of the Annual report as Annexure 2 to the Board?s Report.

The secretarial auditor?s report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer except for delay in submitting of financial results by 03 minutes and 07 minutes for the quarter ended June 2023 and December 2023 respectively. The delays have occurred due to unavoidable circumstances and the Company will strive to avoid such delays in future.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the ongoing concern status and Company?s operations. DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to sub-section (3C) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that:

1. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

2. Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the said year.

3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

5. Internal Financial controls are followed by the Company in adequate manner and are operating effectively.

6. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In view of the provisions relating to CSR contained in Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company has set up a CSR Committee comprising four Directors of the Company namely :

Mr. Gajendra Kumar Patni - Non - Executive Non- Independent Director;

Mr. Ashok Kumar Patni - Non - Executive Non- Independent Director;

Mrs. Mona Bhide - Non- Executive Women Director; and

Mr. Harish Chandra Tandon - Non- Executive Independent Director

The Committee will oversee and monitor its CSR activities in line with the CSR policy of the Company in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. CRS has been integral part of the Company. The CSR policy on the Company is displayed on Company‘s website www.pcstech.com.

During the year under review, the Company has not made any provision for the CSR expenditure as it is not covered under the conditions as prescribed under Section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion Analysis is included as a part of the Annual Report along with a Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Corporate Governance report annexed herewith and marked as Annexure 3

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 namely, PCS Positioning Systems (India) Limited and PCS Infotech Limited are attached in Form AOC-1 and is annexed and marked as Annexure-4(A) of the Annual Report. In accordance with fifth proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of your Company, containing therein its audited financial statements together with related information and other reports of each of the subsidiary companies, have also been placed on the website of the Company at www.pcstech.com.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 188 IN THE PRESCRIBED FORM

The particulars of arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of Companies Act, 2013 as prescribed in Form AOC-2 of the rules prescribed under Chapter IX relating to Accounts of Companies under the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed and marked as Annexure- 4(B).

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has put in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints, if any, received regarding sexual harassment. All employees whether permanent, contractual, temporary, etc have been covered under this Policy.

The Policy is gender neutral. During the year under review, no complaints alleging sexual harassment were received by the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company on 27th March, 2024 has passed a resolution through postal ballot by approving the Related Party Transactions between the Company and Kalpavruksh Systems Private limited for period of 3 (three) years and pursuant to Regulation 23 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 during the financial year the transaction with Related Party Transactions were in compliance to the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standards (AS18) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from the public so far.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Business Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees. The Code has been posted on the Company?s website www.pcstech.com. The Code lays down the standard of conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, applicable Accounting Standards and the provisions of the regulations of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 and forms part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The table containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure 5 to the Board?s Report.

During the financial year, there were no employees drawing remuneration in excess of the monetary ceiling prescribed under Section 197 read with Rule 5 (2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS/OUTGO

The Information required under the above heads in accordance with the provision of section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, are given in Annexure 6 to this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The particulars of loans, guarantees given and Investments made during the year under review under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are annexed to this report and marked as Annexure 7.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI: Your Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors ("SS - 1") and General Meetings ("SS-2") issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI") and as approved by the Government of India.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a}(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished

b) The Company has not Issued any Sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule (13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

c) The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62{1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Shere Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

d) During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

e) Application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year.

f) The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

g) Amount required to be transferred to IEPF ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors express their warm appreciation to all the employees at various units for their diligence and contribution made towards the growth of the Company. The Board of Directors place on record their appreciation for the un-stinted support by the Bankers and Financial Institutions and confidence given by the Customers, Suppliers and Shareholders at all levels towards the growth and development of the Company.