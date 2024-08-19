iifl-logo-icon 1
PCS Technology Ltd AGM

30.15
(2.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:28:00 PM

PCS Technology CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202419 Aug 2024
Please find enclose notice of 43rd AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing/other audio visual means. This is to inform that Companys Share Transfer Books and Register of Members shall remain closed from Wednesday 18th September 2024 till 24th September 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligible members for remote e-voting and e-voting at 43 Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on 25th September, 2024 at 12:30 pm. (IST) through video conferencing /other audio visual mode. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report on voting results of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company Submission of Outcome/proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Scrutinizer Report on voting results of business transacted at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) Voting Results of 43rd Annual General Meeting in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

