PCS Technology Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.24
0.24
0.21
0.2
0.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.24
0.24
0.21
0.2
0.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.39
2.09
2.4
2.54
3.16
Total Income
2.62
2.33
2.61
2.74
3.4
Total Expenditure
1.24
1.22
1.25
1.15
7.18
PBIDT
1.38
1.1
1.36
1.58
-3.79
Interest
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.29
0.37
PBDT
1.08
0.8
1.07
1.3
-4.16
Depreciation
0.14
0.14
0.18
0.19
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.23
0.24
0.12
0.34
-0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.71
0.42
0.76
0.77
-4.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.71
0.42
0.76
0.77
-4.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0.09
0.05
0.54
0.38
-5.24
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.62
0.37
0.22
0.39
0.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.34
0.2
0.36
0.37
-2.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.95
20.95
20.95
20.95
20.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
62,50,738
62,50,738
62,50,682
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
29.84
29.84
29.83
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,46,99,939
1,46,99,939
14,69,995
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
70.16
70.16
70.17
PBIDTM(%)
575
458.33
647.61
790
-1,579.16
PBDTM(%)
450
333.33
509.52
650
-1,733.33
PATM(%)
295.83
175
361.9
385
-1,808.33
