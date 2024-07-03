iifl-logo-icon 1
PCS Technology Ltd Nine Monthly Results

34.98
(0.34%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.24

0.24

0.21

0.2

0.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.24

0.24

0.21

0.2

0.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.39

2.09

2.4

2.54

3.16

Total Income

2.62

2.33

2.61

2.74

3.4

Total Expenditure

1.24

1.22

1.25

1.15

7.18

PBIDT

1.38

1.1

1.36

1.58

-3.79

Interest

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.29

0.37

PBDT

1.08

0.8

1.07

1.3

-4.16

Depreciation

0.14

0.14

0.18

0.19

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.23

0.24

0.12

0.34

-0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.71

0.42

0.76

0.77

-4.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.71

0.42

0.76

0.77

-4.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0.09

0.05

0.54

0.38

-5.24

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.62

0.37

0.22

0.39

0.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.34

0.2

0.36

0.37

-2.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.95

20.95

20.95

20.95

20.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

62,50,738

62,50,738

62,50,682

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

29.84

29.84

29.83

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

1,46,99,939

1,46,99,939

14,69,995

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

70.16

70.16

70.17

PBIDTM(%)

575

458.33

647.61

790

-1,579.16

PBDTM(%)

450

333.33

509.52

650

-1,733.33

PATM(%)

295.83

175

361.9

385

-1,808.33

