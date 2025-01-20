Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.08
-97.08
-60.27
-59.28
Op profit growth
-35.22
650.84
-108.42
-44.24
EBIT growth
-32.1
-39.99
-49.23
-21.68
Net profit growth
-108.5
-287.75
-33.06
-25.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-475.45
-638
-2.47
11.65
EBIT margin
471.8
604.05
29.3
22.92
Net profit margin
172.85
-1,767.3
27.39
16.26
RoCE
2.7
3.69
5.67
10.43
RoNW
0.24
-2.7
1.42
2.07
RoA
0.24
-2.7
1.32
1.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.21
-2.52
1.34
2.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.09
-2.64
1.15
1.5
Book value per share
21.77
21.56
25.1
22.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.57
-0.94
14.25
13.18
P/CEPS
51.53
-0.9
16.55
17.64
P/B
0.24
0.12
0.81
1.2
EV/EBIDTA
-14.83
-12.85
11.35
7.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-46.39
2.04
-27.92
-18.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.02
2,179.16
145.51
92.53
Inventory days
0
0
0.71
2.18
Creditor days
-17.08
-319.26
-133.33
-59.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.15
-3.66
-3.62
-8.32
Net debt / equity
-0.7
-0.69
-0.02
0
Net debt / op. profit
26.09
16.49
5.15
-0.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-0.26
Employee costs
-299.34
-282.48
-70.41
-62.86
Other costs
-276.11
-455.51
-32.06
-25.21
