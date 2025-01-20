iifl-logo-icon 1
PCS Technology Ltd Key Ratios

33.34
(4.97%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:10:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.08

-97.08

-60.27

-59.28

Op profit growth

-35.22

650.84

-108.42

-44.24

EBIT growth

-32.1

-39.99

-49.23

-21.68

Net profit growth

-108.5

-287.75

-33.06

-25.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-475.45

-638

-2.47

11.65

EBIT margin

471.8

604.05

29.3

22.92

Net profit margin

172.85

-1,767.3

27.39

16.26

RoCE

2.7

3.69

5.67

10.43

RoNW

0.24

-2.7

1.42

2.07

RoA

0.24

-2.7

1.32

1.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.21

-2.52

1.34

2.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.09

-2.64

1.15

1.5

Book value per share

21.77

21.56

25.1

22.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.57

-0.94

14.25

13.18

P/CEPS

51.53

-0.9

16.55

17.64

P/B

0.24

0.12

0.81

1.2

EV/EBIDTA

-14.83

-12.85

11.35

7.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-46.39

2.04

-27.92

-18.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.02

2,179.16

145.51

92.53

Inventory days

0

0

0.71

2.18

Creditor days

-17.08

-319.26

-133.33

-59.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.15

-3.66

-3.62

-8.32

Net debt / equity

-0.7

-0.69

-0.02

0

Net debt / op. profit

26.09

16.49

5.15

-0.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-0.26

Employee costs

-299.34

-282.48

-70.41

-62.86

Other costs

-276.11

-455.51

-32.06

-25.21

