PCS Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.86
(-3.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.25

0.29

0.58

10.27

yoy growth (%)

-13.08

-48.52

-94.34

-60.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.84

-1.32

-7.23

As % of sales

299.34

282.48

228.47

70.41

Other costs

-0.7

-1.34

-1.87

-3.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

272.09

448.28

322.71

31.92

Operating profit

-1.22

-1.88

-2.62

-0.24

OPM

-471.44

-630.76

-451.19

-2.34

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.25

-0.28

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.38

-0.49

-0.49

-0.83

Other income

2.66

3.91

4.22

3.59

Profit before tax

0.8

1.28

0.82

2.12

Taxes

-0.37

0.03

-0.92

-0.57

Tax rate

-47.01

2.98

-112.06

-26.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

1.32

-0.1

1.55

Exceptional items

0

-6.61

-2

1.24

Net profit

0.42

-5.29

-2.1

2.8

yoy growth (%)

-108.06

152.18

-174.94

-32.56

NPM

164.32

-1,771.37

-361.55

27.27

