|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.25
0.29
0.58
10.27
yoy growth (%)
-13.08
-48.52
-94.34
-60.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.84
-1.32
-7.23
As % of sales
299.34
282.48
228.47
70.41
Other costs
-0.7
-1.34
-1.87
-3.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
272.09
448.28
322.71
31.92
Operating profit
-1.22
-1.88
-2.62
-0.24
OPM
-471.44
-630.76
-451.19
-2.34
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.25
-0.28
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.38
-0.49
-0.49
-0.83
Other income
2.66
3.91
4.22
3.59
Profit before tax
0.8
1.28
0.82
2.12
Taxes
-0.37
0.03
-0.92
-0.57
Tax rate
-47.01
2.98
-112.06
-26.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
1.32
-0.1
1.55
Exceptional items
0
-6.61
-2
1.24
Net profit
0.42
-5.29
-2.1
2.8
yoy growth (%)
-108.06
152.18
-174.94
-32.56
NPM
164.32
-1,771.37
-361.55
27.27
