PCS Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.8
1.28
0.82
2.12
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.25
-0.28
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.37
0.03
-0.92
-0.57
Working capital
0.25
28.17
-1.82
-14.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.42
29.23
-2.2
-13.6
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
-0.58
-0.68
Free cash flow
0.44
29.23
-2.78
-14.28
Equity raised
39.98
50.65
54.71
52.76
Investing
0.14
-32.93
3.42
15.8
Financing
0
0
0
3.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.57
46.96
55.34
57.79
