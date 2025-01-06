iifl-logo-icon 1
PCS Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.44
(0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025

PCS Technology FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.8

1.28

0.82

2.12

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.25

-0.28

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.37

0.03

-0.92

-0.57

Working capital

0.25

28.17

-1.82

-14.77

Other operating items

Operating

0.42

29.23

-2.2

-13.6

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

-0.58

-0.68

Free cash flow

0.44

29.23

-2.78

-14.28

Equity raised

39.98

50.65

54.71

52.76

Investing

0.14

-32.93

3.42

15.8

Financing

0

0

0

3.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.57

46.96

55.34

57.79

