PCS Technology Ltd Board Meeting

30.75
(1.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:00 PM

PCS Technology CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PCS TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated/) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
PCS TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Internal Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by the designated persons will remain closed till 48 hours after the results are made public on August 08 2024 Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Patel as one of the key managerial personnel for the purpose of determining materiality of events and disclosures Pursuant with Regulation 33 & 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, August 08, 2024, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Result of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the copy of Limited Review Report of M/s. Vinod K Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants, for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Intimation for Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Patel as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15th July, 2024.
Board Meeting10 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 10/05/2024, has appointed M/s. Kaushal Doshi & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, May 10, 2024, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved: 1. Audited Financial Result of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Audit Report of M/s. Vinod K Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountant for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualification (un-modified). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PCS TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Result of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the copy of Limited Review Report of M/s. Vinod K Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountant for the third quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

