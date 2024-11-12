Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PCS TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated/) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

PCS TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Internal Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by the designated persons will remain closed till 48 hours after the results are made public on August 08 2024 Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Patel as one of the key managerial personnel for the purpose of determining materiality of events and disclosures Pursuant with Regulation 33 & 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, August 08, 2024, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Result of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the copy of Limited Review Report of M/s. Vinod K Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants, for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Intimation for Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Patel as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15th July, 2024.

Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 10/05/2024, has appointed M/s. Kaushal Doshi & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, May 10, 2024, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved: 1. Audited Financial Result of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Audit Report of M/s. Vinod K Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountant for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualification (un-modified). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

