Prism Informatics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
2.71
2.8
2.06
3.64
Preference Capital
0
6.6
2.16
3.56
Reserves
1.07
39.74
38.06
26.5
Net Worth
3.78
49.14
42.28
33.7
Minority Interest
Debt
4.23
5.18
14.95
13.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.01
54.32
57.23
47.32
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.4
1.87
1.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.6
38.6
41.16
38.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.01
0.43
0.29
0.24
Networking Capital
-14.28
13.39
13.03
5.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.86
7.66
9.6
9.22
Debtor Days
54.65
133.14
158.08
131.36
Other Current Assets
3.9
17.35
14.75
3.7
Sundry Creditors
-1.83
-1.55
-1
-0.56
Creditor Days
53.77
26.94
16.46
7.97
Other Current Liabilities
-18.21
-10.07
-10.32
-6.75
Cash
2.42
1.49
0.87
1.55
Total Assets
8
54.31
57.22
47.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.