Prism Informatics Ltd Balance Sheet

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017|03:30:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prism Informatics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

2.71

2.8

2.06

3.64

Preference Capital

0

6.6

2.16

3.56

Reserves

1.07

39.74

38.06

26.5

Net Worth

3.78

49.14

42.28

33.7

Minority Interest

Debt

4.23

5.18

14.95

13.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.01

54.32

57.23

47.32

Fixed Assets

0.25

0.4

1.87

1.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

15.6

38.6

41.16

38.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.01

0.43

0.29

0.24

Networking Capital

-14.28

13.39

13.03

5.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.86

7.66

9.6

9.22

Debtor Days

54.65

133.14

158.08

131.36

Other Current Assets

3.9

17.35

14.75

3.7

Sundry Creditors

-1.83

-1.55

-1

-0.56

Creditor Days

53.77

26.94

16.46

7.97

Other Current Liabilities

-18.21

-10.07

-10.32

-6.75

Cash

2.42

1.49

0.87

1.55

Total Assets

8

54.31

57.22

47.31

