|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.35
8.08
-15.6
10.38
Op profit growth
-1,109.66
-194.4
-79.42
-282.04
EBIT growth
-782.62
-164.08
-28.05
-143.81
Net profit growth
270.08
-36.79
575.93
-421.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-14.8
1.02
-1.16
-4.79
EBIT margin
-11.85
1.2
-2.03
-2.39
Net profit margin
-98.98
-18.62
-31.85
-3.97
RoCE
-22.71
1.82
-2.47
-3.17
RoNW
-85.9
-10.49
-15.38
-2.57
RoA
-47.43
-7
-9.64
-1.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.05
Cash EPS
-18.88
-6.9
-10.65
-2.73
Book value per share
-0.63
12.97
15.03
22.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.52
-2.05
-2.8
-11.61
P/B
-15.49
1.42
2.13
1.58
EV/EBIDTA
-6.88
10.91
74.47
-93.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-4.44
Tax payout
-36.95
-7.71
10.06
-7.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.94
70.39
82.55
86.31
Inventory days
0
0
0
0.57
Creditor days
-40.89
-23.07
-21.31
-17.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.87
-0.32
0.43
0.74
Net debt / equity
-4.61
0.23
0.56
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-1.06
9.83
-24.31
-3.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-58.36
-52.31
-55.3
-49.57
Other costs
-56.44
-46.66
-45.86
-55.22
