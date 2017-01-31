iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prism Informatics Ltd Key Ratios

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017|03:30:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prism Informatics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.35

8.08

-15.6

10.38

Op profit growth

-1,109.66

-194.4

-79.42

-282.04

EBIT growth

-782.62

-164.08

-28.05

-143.81

Net profit growth

270.08

-36.79

575.93

-421.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-14.8

1.02

-1.16

-4.79

EBIT margin

-11.85

1.2

-2.03

-2.39

Net profit margin

-98.98

-18.62

-31.85

-3.97

RoCE

-22.71

1.82

-2.47

-3.17

RoNW

-85.9

-10.49

-15.38

-2.57

RoA

-47.43

-7

-9.64

-1.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.05

Cash EPS

-18.88

-6.9

-10.65

-2.73

Book value per share

-0.63

12.97

15.03

22.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.52

-2.05

-2.8

-11.61

P/B

-15.49

1.42

2.13

1.58

EV/EBIDTA

-6.88

10.91

74.47

-93.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-4.44

Tax payout

-36.95

-7.71

10.06

-7.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.94

70.39

82.55

86.31

Inventory days

0

0

0

0.57

Creditor days

-40.89

-23.07

-21.31

-17.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.87

-0.32

0.43

0.74

Net debt / equity

-4.61

0.23

0.56

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-1.06

9.83

-24.31

-3.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-58.36

-52.31

-55.3

-49.57

Other costs

-56.44

-46.66

-45.86

-55.22

Prism Informatics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prism Informatics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.