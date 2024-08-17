iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Informatics Ltd Share Price

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017|03:30:10 PM

Prism Informatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

7

Prev. Close

6.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7

Day's Low

6.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prism Informatics Ltd Corporate Action

Prism Informatics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prism Informatics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.35%

Non-Promoter- 83.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prism Informatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

2.71

2.8

2.06

3.64

Preference Capital

0

6.6

2.16

3.56

Reserves

1.07

39.74

38.06

26.5

Net Worth

3.78

49.14

42.28

33.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

12.42

20.99

22.16

25.61

yoy growth (%)

-40.84

-5.26

-13.47

66.08

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.06

-12.3

-10.95

-8.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-2.71

-0.37

-0.34

2.58

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.52

-0.47

-0.04

Tax paid

3.33

0.27

-0.36

-0.55

Working capital

-27.6

0.19

6.43

-3.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.84

-5.26

-13.47

66.08

Op profit growth

-901.14

-63.68

-63.69

-15.27

EBIT growth

-179.07

-21.53

-54.17

-11.42

Net profit growth

946.54

-44.64

-487.08

-47.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

29.62

46.69

69.91

62.02

68.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.62

46.69

69.91

62.02

68.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.07

2.16

Other Income

2.36

2.27

3.01

1.46

2.32

Prism Informatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prism Informatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

WTD & Vice Chairman & CFO

Christof Anderi

Chairman & Managing Director

Saurabh Dani

Additional Director

Venkatesh Gupta

Additional Director

Shirish Gupte

Additional Director

Ramesh Kommuru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prism Informatics Ltd

Summary

Prism Informatics Limited is a software development and information technology (IT) business consulting services provider. The company was incorporated in the year 1982 and headquartered in Mumbai, India.Prism caters to the enterprise customers through its range of services from software application development and strategic IT consulting, implementation and support of third party enterprise-wide products, including Oracle, SAP, and IBM Cognos. Its plants are located in Pune, India; Europe, the United States, Germany, Thailand and Singapore. It has affiliations with companies like Elance, Palm, Handspring, ProSavvy, Square Trade and Oracle. The subsidiaries of the Company include Prism Informatics Europe AG, Prism Informatics Schweiz Gmbh, Prism Informatics Deutschland Gmbh, Nexus Systems Resources Company Limited, Prism Informatics Inc. and Prism Informatics Pte Limited. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), Prism acquired 51% of Information Management Technologies (IMT), which is a subsidiary of the Al Suwaidi Group. The company is growing with a phenomenal pace by acquiring leading companies in competing spaces and keeping a 360 degree presence.
