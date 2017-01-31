Prism Informatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-2.71
-0.37
-0.34
2.58
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.52
-0.47
-0.04
Tax paid
3.33
0.27
-0.36
-0.55
Working capital
-27.6
0.19
6.43
-3.66
Other operating items
Operating
-27.17
-1.42
5.24
-1.67
Capital expenditure
0.04
-1.24
0.06
0.23
Free cash flow
-27.13
-2.66
5.3
-1.44
Equity raised
80.79
87.32
73.74
51.24
Investing
-23
-2.56
3.09
18.21
Financing
5.81
3.11
17.15
17.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.07
Net in cash
36.47
85.2
99.29
85.8
