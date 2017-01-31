iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Informatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-2.71

-0.37

-0.34

2.58

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.52

-0.47

-0.04

Tax paid

3.33

0.27

-0.36

-0.55

Working capital

-27.6

0.19

6.43

-3.66

Other operating items

Operating

-27.17

-1.42

5.24

-1.67

Capital expenditure

0.04

-1.24

0.06

0.23

Free cash flow

-27.13

-2.66

5.3

-1.44

Equity raised

80.79

87.32

73.74

51.24

Investing

-23

-2.56

3.09

18.21

Financing

5.81

3.11

17.15

17.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.07

Net in cash

36.47

85.2

99.29

85.8

