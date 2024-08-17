Prism Informatics Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
14.25
15.36
21.08
25.61
36.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.25
15.36
21.08
25.61
36.52
Other Operating Income
-1.08
1.08
0
0
-0.48
Other Income
1.18
1.19
1.24
1.03
1.12
Total Income
14.35
17.63
22.33
26.64
37.16
Total Expenditure
20.58
21.5
67.52
26.95
37.57
PBIDT
-6.23
-3.87
-45.19
-0.31
-0.41
Interest
1.13
0.88
1.75
1.2
1.16
PBDT
-7.36
-4.75
-46.95
-1.51
-1.56
Depreciation
0.41
0.15
0.78
0.11
1.6
Minority Interest Before NP
-0.19
0.19
0
0
0
Tax
-2.61
0
-3.14
0
-0.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.97
-5.09
-44.59
-1.63
-2.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.97
-5.09
-44.32
-1.9
-15.9
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.01
0
-40.42
-0.44
-1.38
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.96
-5.09
-3.9
-1.46
-14.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.56
0
-1.28
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.49
2.49
2.49
2.2
2.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
2,08,63,377
2,08,63,377
2,08,63,377
1,79,05,803
Public Shareholding (%)
0
83.65
83.65
83.65
81.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
4,25,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
10.49
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
40,79,098
40,79,098
40,79,098
40,50,652
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
16.35
16.35
16.35
18.45
PBIDTM(%)
-43.71
-25.19
-214.37
-1.21
-1.12
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-34.87
-33.13
-211.52
-6.36
-7.47
