Prism Informatics Ltd Half Yearly Results

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017|03:30:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

14.25

15.36

21.08

25.61

36.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.25

15.36

21.08

25.61

36.52

Other Operating Income

-1.08

1.08

0

0

-0.48

Other Income

1.18

1.19

1.24

1.03

1.12

Total Income

14.35

17.63

22.33

26.64

37.16

Total Expenditure

20.58

21.5

67.52

26.95

37.57

PBIDT

-6.23

-3.87

-45.19

-0.31

-0.41

Interest

1.13

0.88

1.75

1.2

1.16

PBDT

-7.36

-4.75

-46.95

-1.51

-1.56

Depreciation

0.41

0.15

0.78

0.11

1.6

Minority Interest Before NP

-0.19

0.19

0

0

0

Tax

-2.61

0

-3.14

0

-0.43

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.97

-5.09

-44.59

-1.63

-2.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.97

-5.09

-44.32

-1.9

-15.9

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.01

0

-40.42

-0.44

-1.38

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.96

-5.09

-3.9

-1.46

-14.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.56

0

-1.28

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.49

2.49

2.49

2.2

2.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

2,08,63,377

2,08,63,377

2,08,63,377

1,79,05,803

Public Shareholding (%)

0

83.65

83.65

83.65

81.55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

4,25,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

10.49

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

40,79,098

40,79,098

40,79,098

40,50,652

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

16.35

16.35

16.35

18.45

PBIDTM(%)

-43.71

-25.19

-214.37

-1.21

-1.12

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-34.87

-33.13

-211.52

-6.36

-7.47

