Prism Informatics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
22.42
36.68
52.77
61.29
53.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.42
36.68
52.77
61.29
53.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.73
0.68
2.16
Other Income
1.65
1.74
2.71
1.85
2.88
Total Income
24.07
38.43
56.22
63.84
58.47
Total Expenditure
29.84
40.81
52.2
58.47
52.47
PBIDT
-5.77
-2.38
4.01
5.36
6
Interest
1.44
2.1
2.14
2.24
2.32
PBDT
-7.22
-4.48
1.87
3.11
3.67
Depreciation
0.23
0.45
1.62
1.51
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.19
0.18
-0.11
0.15
0.28
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.63
-5.11
0.36
1.45
2.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.63
-5.44
3.18
3.47
2.04
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.3
-2.65
0.23
0.2
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.33
-2.79
2.95
3.27
2.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.06
-2.33
1.47
2.25
1.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.49
2.49
2.2
1.71
1.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
2,08,63,377
1,79,05,804
1,32,42,424
1,40,56,432
Public Shareholding (%)
0
83.65
81.55
77.38
95.18
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
4,25,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
10.48
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
1.92
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
40,79,098
36,25,652
38,68,820
7,11,595
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
89.51
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
16.35
16.52
22.61
4.82
PBIDTM(%)
-25.73
-6.48
7.59
8.74
11.22
PBDTM(%)
-32.2
-12.21
3.54
5.08
6.86
PATM(%)
-34.03
-13.93
0.68
2.36
5.57
