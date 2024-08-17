iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prism Informatics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017|03:30:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

22.42

36.68

52.77

61.29

53.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.42

36.68

52.77

61.29

53.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.73

0.68

2.16

Other Income

1.65

1.74

2.71

1.85

2.88

Total Income

24.07

38.43

56.22

63.84

58.47

Total Expenditure

29.84

40.81

52.2

58.47

52.47

PBIDT

-5.77

-2.38

4.01

5.36

6

Interest

1.44

2.1

2.14

2.24

2.32

PBDT

-7.22

-4.48

1.87

3.11

3.67

Depreciation

0.23

0.45

1.62

1.51

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.19

0.18

-0.11

0.15

0.28

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.63

-5.11

0.36

1.45

2.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.93

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.63

-5.44

3.18

3.47

2.04

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.3

-2.65

0.23

0.2

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.33

-2.79

2.95

3.27

2.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.06

-2.33

1.47

2.25

1.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.49

2.49

2.2

1.71

1.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

2,08,63,377

1,79,05,804

1,32,42,424

1,40,56,432

Public Shareholding (%)

0

83.65

81.55

77.38

95.18

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

4,25,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

10.48

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

1.92

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

40,79,098

36,25,652

38,68,820

7,11,595

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

89.51

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

16.35

16.52

22.61

4.82

PBIDTM(%)

-25.73

-6.48

7.59

8.74

11.22

PBDTM(%)

-32.2

-12.21

3.54

5.08

6.86

PATM(%)

-34.03

-13.93

0.68

2.36

5.57

Prism Informatics Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prism Informatics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.