|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
12.42
20.99
22.16
25.61
yoy growth (%)
-40.84
-5.26
-13.47
66.08
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.06
-12.3
-10.95
-8.22
As % of sales
73
58.59
49.43
32.1
Other costs
-6.71
-8.27
-10.05
-14.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.05
39.4
45.35
55.47
Operating profit
-3.36
0.41
1.15
3.18
OPM
-27.05
1.99
5.21
12.42
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.52
-0.47
-0.04
Interest expense
-1.42
-2.01
-2.43
-1.97
Other income
2.25
2.75
1.41
1.42
Profit before tax
-2.71
-0.37
-0.34
2.58
Taxes
3.33
0.27
-0.36
-0.55
Tax rate
-122.62
-72.95
105.66
-21.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.61
-0.1
-0.71
2.02
Exceptional items
-46.09
-4.24
-7.13
0
Net profit
-45.47
-4.34
-7.84
2.02
yoy growth (%)
946.54
-44.64
-487.08
-47.91
NPM
-366.1
-20.69
-35.41
7.91
