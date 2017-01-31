iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Informatics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.65
(-4.45%)
Jan 31, 2017|03:30:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

12.42

20.99

22.16

25.61

yoy growth (%)

-40.84

-5.26

-13.47

66.08

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.06

-12.3

-10.95

-8.22

As % of sales

73

58.59

49.43

32.1

Other costs

-6.71

-8.27

-10.05

-14.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.05

39.4

45.35

55.47

Operating profit

-3.36

0.41

1.15

3.18

OPM

-27.05

1.99

5.21

12.42

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.52

-0.47

-0.04

Interest expense

-1.42

-2.01

-2.43

-1.97

Other income

2.25

2.75

1.41

1.42

Profit before tax

-2.71

-0.37

-0.34

2.58

Taxes

3.33

0.27

-0.36

-0.55

Tax rate

-122.62

-72.95

105.66

-21.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.61

-0.1

-0.71

2.02

Exceptional items

-46.09

-4.24

-7.13

0

Net profit

-45.47

-4.34

-7.84

2.02

yoy growth (%)

946.54

-44.64

-487.08

-47.91

NPM

-366.1

-20.69

-35.41

7.91

