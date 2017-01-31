To

The Members,

PRISM INFORMATICS LIMITED,

The Board of Directors of your Company are delighted to present the 33rd Annual Report of company, along with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2015

1. Financial performance

1.1 STANDALONE RESULTS:

(In Rs.)

Particulars For the year ended 31 March, 2015 For the year ended 31 March, 2014 Revenue Revenue from Operations 124,213,730 209,993,239 Other income 22,510,629 27,507,752 Total Revenue 146,724,359 237,500,991 Expenses Cost of Sales & Service 20,725,023 52,002,656 Employee benefits expense 90,676,624 123,047,050 Other expenses 46,414,783 30,749,201 Depreciation 1,888,338 2,272,137 Amortisation - 13,015,054 Finance costs 14,218,509 20,158,527 Total Expenses 173,923,278 241,244,625 Exceptional / Extraordinary Expenses 460,902,262 42,439,889 Profit before tax (488,101,181 ) (46,183,523) Tax expense: - Current tax 2,433,444 (1,335,329) - MAT credit entitlement - Deferred tax charge (35,786,835) (1,395,753) Profit after taxation for the year from continuing operations (454,747,790) (43,452,441)

1.2 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS:

(In Rs.)

Particulars For year ended For year ended March 31, 2015 March 31, 2014 Total Income 466,905,027 698,320,959 Less: Total Expenditure 22,700,544 715,239,516 Profit before Depreciation (75,950,193) (3,302,712) Depreciation 8,932,229 13,615,845 Profit after Depreciation & before prior period items (84,882,422) (16,918,557) Less: Extra ordinary Items 408,645,213 11,559,352 Less: Exceptional Items - - Profit before taxation (493,527,634) (28,477,909) Tax Expense: 1) Current tax 4,422,641 90,304 2) Deferred tax (35,786,835) (1,395,753) Net profit for year (462,163,440) (124,881,535) Profit brought forward (301,769,747) (176,888,212) Transfer to General Reserve - - Less: Appropriations Interim Dividend - - Proposed Equity Dividend - - Preference Dividend - - Dividend Tax - -

2. Companys Performance:

During the financial year 2014-15, company has achieved operational revenue of Rs. 12.42 Crores. However at net level there is a loss of Rs.45.47 Crores. Company suffered a loss due to provisions made for capital commitments towards its wholly owned subsidiaries and disinvestment of its stake in Idhasoft Limited, Associate Company of Prism Informatics Limited.

On consolidated basis, Company booked a revenue of Rs. 46.69 Crores in FY 2014-15. The net loss of Company for FY 2014-15 is Rs. 46.21 Crores.

3. Dividend

The Board of Directors of your company do not recommend any dividend for the year 2014-15.

4. Extract of Annual Return:

The extract of the Annual Return of Company in Form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexure “A” to this report.

5. Number of Meetings of the Board:

During the financial year 2014-15, nine Board Meetings were held. The details of which are given in Corporate Governance Report.

6. Directors Responsibility Statement:

The directors report that

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss account of company for that period.

iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

7. Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration. The Nomination and Remuneration policy is annexed herewith as Annexure “B” to this report.

8. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

Your company has not directly or indirectly

a) given any loan to any person or other body corporate other than usual advances envisaged in a contract of supply of services if any,

b) given any guarantee or provided security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person and

c) acquired by way of subscription purchase or otherwise, the securities of any other body corporate exceeding sixty percent, of its paid-up share capital, free reserve and securities premium account or one hundred percent of its free reserves and securities premium account whichever is more.

Your company has not accepted deposits from public as envisaged under Sections 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

9. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties:

All contracts or arrangements entered into by Company with Related Parties have been done at arms length and are in the ordinary course of business.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board has been displayed on Companys Website at the link-http://www.whyprism.com/download/Corporate%20Govern ance/Related%20Trade%20Party%20Transactions%20-%20Policy.pdf.

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of such transactions are provided in Form AOC-2 which is annexed herewith as Annexure “C” to this report. Related party disclosures as per AS-18 have been provided in Note-27 to the financial statement.

10. State of Companys Affairs:

Discussion on state of Companys affairs has been covered as part of the Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA). MDA for the year under review, as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

11. Share Capital:

The paid- up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2015 stood at 24.94 Million. During the year under review, 2% 6,60,000 (nos) Non - Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (NCCP Series VI) of Rs. 100 each were converted into 26,40,000 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each at the conversion price of Rs. 25 per share and 50,000 12% Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCD Series-V) of Rs. 100/- each were converted into 3,46,020 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each at the conversion price of Rs. 14.45/- per share. As on March 31, 2015, none of the Directors hold instruments convertible into equity shares of Company.

12. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of Company:

There are no material adverse changes or commitments occurring after March 31, 2015 which may affect the financial position of Company or may require disclosure.

13. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith as Annexure “D” to this report.

14. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee comprises of Dr. Nirmal Jain (Chairman), Mr. Atul Pradhan and Mr. Alok Pathak as members of Audit Committee. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were deliberated and accepted by the Board.

15. Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. Performance evaluation has been carried out as per the Nomination and Remuneration policy.

16. Details of Appointment and Resignation of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of Company, Mr. V. Chandrashekar, Non-Executive Director of Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Mr. Christof Anderi was appointed as Non-Executive Director of Company with effect from 10th June, 2011.On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board appointed Mr. Christof Anderi as Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of Company with effect from 30th September, 2014 subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. V. Chandrashekar tendered his resignation from the position of Whole-Time Director and Company Secretary of Company with effect from 8th August, 2014. He continues to act as Non-Executive Director of Company.

Mr. Atul Pradhan was appointed as Additional Director of Company with effect from 13th February, 2015 who will act as an Independent Director of Company subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mrs. Ranjana Gupta was appointed as Additional Director of Company with effect from 20th March, 2015 who will act as an Independent Director of Company subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Ramesh Subramaniam was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Company on 14th February, 2013. He resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director with effect from 16th June, 2014.

Dr. Ajay Sharma was appointed as an Independent Director of Company with effect from 7th November, 2009. He resigned from the post of Independent Director with effect from 19th January, 2015.

Ms. Khushboo Gurbuxani was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 13th August, 2014.

Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors of Company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 (6) of Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of Listing Agreement.

17. Name of Companies which have become/ceased to be Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the year:

During the year, Idhasoft Limited ceased to be Associate Company of Prism Informatics Limited pursuant to disinvestment of its stake to other Company.

A statement containing the salient features of financial statement of our subsidiaries in the prescribed form AOC-1 is annexed herewith to this report.

18. Deposits:

Company has not accepted deposits under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

19. Significant and Material Orders:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

20. Vigil Mechanism:

Company has in place Whistle Blower Policy, wherein the Employees/Directors/Stakeholders of Company are free to report any unethical or improper activity, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct. This mechanism provides safeguard against victimization of employees, who report under the said mechanism. During the year under review, Company has not received any complaints under the said mechanism. The said policy has been displayed on the website of Company at http://www.whyprism.com/why-prism-vigil-mechanism.html.

21. Auditors:

a. Statutory Auditors:

At the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2014, M/s E.A. Patil & Associates, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of Company to hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2019. In terms of the first proviso to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of the Auditors shall be placed for ratification at every Annual General Meeting. Accordingly the appointment of M/s E.A. Patil & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of Company, will be placed for ratification by the Shareholders. In this regard, Company has received a certificate from Auditors to the effect that if their appointment is ratified, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

b. Secretarial Audit:

The Board has appointed Geeta Serwani and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2014-15. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2015 is annexed herewith as Annexure “E” to this report. The Secretarial Audit does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

22. Corporate Governance:

Company is committed to maintain highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by SEBI. A separate report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

23. Obligation of Company under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

In terms of provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, Company has formulated a policy to prevent Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace. During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

24. Acknowledgements:

Your Directors sincerely appreciate the high degree of professionalism, commitment and dedication displayed by employees at all levels. Your Directors also wish to place on record their gratitude to the shareholders for their continued support and confidence.