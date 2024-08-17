Prism Informatics Ltd Summary

Prism Informatics Limited is a software development and information technology (IT) business consulting services provider. The company was incorporated in the year 1982 and headquartered in Mumbai, India.Prism caters to the enterprise customers through its range of services from software application development and strategic IT consulting, implementation and support of third party enterprise-wide products, including Oracle, SAP, and IBM Cognos. Its plants are located in Pune, India; Europe, the United States, Germany, Thailand and Singapore. It has affiliations with companies like Elance, Palm, Handspring, ProSavvy, Square Trade and Oracle. The subsidiaries of the Company include Prism Informatics Europe AG, Prism Informatics Schweiz Gmbh, Prism Informatics Deutschland Gmbh, Nexus Systems Resources Company Limited, Prism Informatics Inc. and Prism Informatics Pte Limited. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), Prism acquired 51% of Information Management Technologies (IMT), which is a subsidiary of the Al Suwaidi Group. The company is growing with a phenomenal pace by acquiring leading companies in competing spaces and keeping a 360 degree presence.