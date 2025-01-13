Purohit Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.41
4.41
4.41
4.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.41
-1.94
-1.18
-0.43
Net Worth
2
2.47
3.23
3.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0
0.12
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.06
2.47
3.35
4.11
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.14
0.16
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.06
0.06
0.07
Networking Capital
1.9
2.12
3.04
3.71
Inventories
0
0
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
29.2
0
Sundry Debtors
1.65
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.4
2.41
3.17
6.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.22
-0.12
-0.04
Creditor Days
175.2
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.07
-0.03
-2.31
Cash
0.01
0.15
0.09
0.13
Total Assets
2.07
2.47
3.35
4.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.