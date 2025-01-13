iifl-logo-icon 1
Purohit Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.41

4.41

4.41

4.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.41

-1.94

-1.18

-0.43

Net Worth

2

2.47

3.23

3.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0

0.12

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.06

2.47

3.35

4.11

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.14

0.16

0.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.06

0.06

0.07

Networking Capital

1.9

2.12

3.04

3.71

Inventories

0

0

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

29.2

0

Sundry Debtors

1.65

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.4

2.41

3.17

6.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.22

-0.12

-0.04

Creditor Days

175.2

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.07

-0.03

-2.31

Cash

0.01

0.15

0.09

0.13

Total Assets

2.07

2.47

3.35

4.11

