Purohit Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15
(-2.60%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Purohit Const. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.74

-1.17

0.05

0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.08

-0.11

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.7

-2.08

-1.96

1.14

Other operating items

Operating

-1.49

-3.33

-2.02

0.93

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.73

-0.01

Free cash flow

-1.49

-3.33

-1.29

0.92

Equity raised

-0.85

2.88

2.73

2.57

Investing

0

0

-0.02

0

Financing

0.25

0.43

0.71

0.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.1

-0.02

2.13

3.89

