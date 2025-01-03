Purohit Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.74
-1.17
0.05
0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.08
-0.11
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.7
-2.08
-1.96
1.14
Other operating items
Operating
-1.49
-3.33
-2.02
0.93
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.73
-0.01
Free cash flow
-1.49
-3.33
-1.29
0.92
Equity raised
-0.85
2.88
2.73
2.57
Investing
0
0
-0.02
0
Financing
0.25
0.43
0.71
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.1
-0.02
2.13
3.89
