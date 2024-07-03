iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Purohit Construction Ltd Quarterly Results

15
(-2.60%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

0.92

1.34

0.9

8

3.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.92

1.34

0.9

8

3.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.01

0.03

0

Other Income

0

0

0

-0.01

0.01

Total Income

0.92

1.34

0.9

8.02

3.46

Total Expenditure

0.84

1.12

0.99

7.72

3.1

PBIDT

0.08

0.22

-0.09

0.31

0.37

Interest

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.15

0.04

PBDT

0.04

0.18

-0.13

0.16

0.33

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.04

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.15

-0.16

0.09

0.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

0.15

-0.16

0.09

0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

0.15

-0.16

0.09

0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.38

0

0.21

0.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.41

4.01

4.41

4.01

4.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

29,36,200

25,26,200

0

25,26,200

25,31,200

Public Shareholding (%)

66.65

63.07

0

63.07

63.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

14,69,400

14,79,400

0

14,79,400

14,74,400

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

33.35

36.93

0

36.93

36.81

PBIDTM(%)

8.69

16.41

-10

3.87

10.69

PBDTM(%)

4.34

13.43

-14.44

2

9.53

PATM(%)

1.08

11.19

-17.77

1.12

7.8

Purohit Const.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Purohit Construction Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.