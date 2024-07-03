Purohit Construction Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
0.92
1.34
0.9
8
3.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.92
1.34
0.9
8
3.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0.03
0
Other Income
0
0
0
-0.01
0.01
Total Income
0.92
1.34
0.9
8.02
3.46
Total Expenditure
0.84
1.12
0.99
7.72
3.1
PBIDT
0.08
0.22
-0.09
0.31
0.37
Interest
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.15
0.04
PBDT
0.04
0.18
-0.13
0.16
0.33
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.04
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.15
-0.16
0.09
0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.15
-0.16
0.09
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.15
-0.16
0.09
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.38
0
0.21
0.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.41
4.01
4.41
4.01
4.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
29,36,200
25,26,200
0
25,26,200
25,31,200
Public Shareholding (%)
66.65
63.07
0
63.07
63.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,69,400
14,79,400
0
14,79,400
14,74,400
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
33.35
36.93
0
36.93
36.81
PBIDTM(%)
8.69
16.41
-10
3.87
10.69
PBDTM(%)
4.34
13.43
-14.44
2
9.53
PATM(%)
1.08
11.19
-17.77
1.12
7.8
No Record Found
