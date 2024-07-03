Purohit Construction Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
14.18
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
14.18
Other Operating Income
0.02
Other Income
0
Total Income
14.22
Total Expenditure
13.64
PBIDT
0.56
Interest
0.23
PBDT
0.33
Depreciation
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
25,26,200
Public Shareholding (%)
63.06
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,79,400
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
36.93
PBIDTM(%)
4.01
PBDTM(%)
2.32
PATM(%)
0.91
