Purohit Construction Ltd Share Price

15
(-2.60%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open15
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High15.54
  • Prev. Close15.4
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 9.7
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Purohit Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

15

Prev. Close

15.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

15

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

15.54

52 Week's Low

9.7

Book Value

4.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Purohit Construction Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

Purohit Construction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Purohit Construction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.13%

Non-Promoter- 56.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Purohit Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.41

4.41

4.41

4.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.41

-1.94

-1.18

-0.43

Net Worth

2

2.47

3.23

3.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.25

0

3.53

16.92

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-79.1

90.09

Raw materials

0

0

-0.92

-13.57

As % of sales

0

0

26.13

80.23

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.62

-0.61

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.74

-1.17

0.05

0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.08

-0.11

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.7

-2.08

-1.96

1.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-79.1

90.09

Op profit growth

-41.64

-2,588.95

-84.6

-0.67

EBIT growth

-36.54

-2,117.35

-44.67

25.38

Net profit growth

-59.94

-3,741.94

-17.2

77.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014

Gross Sales

14.18

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

14.18

Other Operating Income

0.02

Other Income

0

Purohit Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Purohit Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendra Purhoit

Joint Managing Director

Saumil Purohit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishitkumar Sandhani

Independent Director

Daarrpan R.Shah

Independent Director

Karan Sudhirkumar Shah

Independent Director

Fatima Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purohit Construction Ltd

Summary

Purohit Construction Limited, established on July 02, 1991 is one of the leading Construction Company in Gujarat. The Company has more than three decade years of experience in the construction business with capabilities in providing civil construction services and infrastructure projects. With engineering experience, trained and qualified manpower, the Company can execute and implement projects independently or through subcontracting.In 2013-14, the Company completed Projects viz., Sopan Pallidium, a commercial project, Sopan Life Style, a residential project at Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad and construction of Siddhi Vinayak Temple at Mehmedabad.
Company FAQs

What is the Purohit Construction Ltd share price today?

The Purohit Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purohit Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purohit Construction Ltd is ₹6.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purohit Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purohit Construction Ltd is 0 and 3.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purohit Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purohit Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purohit Construction Ltd is ₹9.7 and ₹15.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Purohit Construction Ltd?

Purohit Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.98%, 3 Years at 12.02%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at 5.63% and 1 Month at 10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purohit Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purohit Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.86 %

