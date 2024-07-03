Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹15
Prev. Close₹15.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹15.54
52 Week's Low₹9.7
Book Value₹4.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.41
4.41
4.41
4.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.41
-1.94
-1.18
-0.43
Net Worth
2
2.47
3.23
3.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.25
0
3.53
16.92
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-79.1
90.09
Raw materials
0
0
-0.92
-13.57
As % of sales
0
0
26.13
80.23
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.62
-0.61
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.74
-1.17
0.05
0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.08
-0.11
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.7
-2.08
-1.96
1.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-79.1
90.09
Op profit growth
-41.64
-2,588.95
-84.6
-0.67
EBIT growth
-36.54
-2,117.35
-44.67
25.38
Net profit growth
-59.94
-3,741.94
-17.2
77.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
14.18
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
14.18
Other Operating Income
0.02
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendra Purhoit
Joint Managing Director
Saumil Purohit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishitkumar Sandhani
Independent Director
Daarrpan R.Shah
Independent Director
Karan Sudhirkumar Shah
Independent Director
Fatima Iyer
Reports by Purohit Construction Ltd
Summary
Purohit Construction Limited, established on July 02, 1991 is one of the leading Construction Company in Gujarat. The Company has more than three decade years of experience in the construction business with capabilities in providing civil construction services and infrastructure projects. With engineering experience, trained and qualified manpower, the Company can execute and implement projects independently or through subcontracting.In 2013-14, the Company completed Projects viz., Sopan Pallidium, a commercial project, Sopan Life Style, a residential project at Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad and construction of Siddhi Vinayak Temple at Mehmedabad.
Read More
The Purohit Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purohit Construction Ltd is ₹6.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Purohit Construction Ltd is 0 and 3.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purohit Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purohit Construction Ltd is ₹9.7 and ₹15.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Purohit Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.98%, 3 Years at 12.02%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at 5.63% and 1 Month at 10.00%.
