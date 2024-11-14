Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Purohit Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for holding Board Meeting for considering Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on 30/09/2024. A copy of the Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereon are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Purohit Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter-alia to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (1) Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and considered the Limited Review Report issued by statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

Purohit Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 inter-alia to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024. Purohit Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve By Considering above captioned subject and reference letter, we hereby intimate that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 05:30 P.M. to consider Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and other business matter as mentioned in the above mention reference letter, is now preponed and rescheduled on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 05:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 24th May,2024 at 401, Purohit House, Opp. Sardar Patel Stadium, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad -380009, had considered following matter. 1. The Board had considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Result for the fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Statutory Auditor has submitted an unmodified Audit Report on Financial Result. The meeting of the Board of directors of the company commenced at 5.30 p.m. and concluded at 6:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024