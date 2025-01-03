iifl-logo-icon 1
Purohit Construction Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15
(-2.60%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.25

0

3.53

16.92

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-79.1

90.09

Raw materials

0

0

-0.92

-13.57

As % of sales

0

0

26.13

80.23

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.62

-0.61

-0.38

As % of sales

181.72

0

17.45

2.28

Other costs

-0.51

-0.61

-1.94

-2.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

207.6

0

54.99

15.56

Operating profit

-0.72

-1.23

0.04

0.32

OPM

-289.32

0

1.4

1.91

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.08

-0.11

-0.26

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.14

0.12

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.74

-1.17

0.05

0.09

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0.64

0.05

-9.64

-36.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.75

-1.17

0.05

0.06

Exceptional items

0

-0.69

0

0

Net profit

-0.75

-1.87

0.05

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-59.94

-3,741.94

-17.2

77.2

NPM

-300.52

0

1.45

0.36

