Purohit Construction Ltd Summary

Purohit Construction Limited, established on July 02, 1991 is one of the leading Construction Company in Gujarat. The Company has more than three decade years of experience in the construction business with capabilities in providing civil construction services and infrastructure projects. With engineering experience, trained and qualified manpower, the Company can execute and implement projects independently or through subcontracting.In 2013-14, the Company completed Projects viz., Sopan Pallidium, a commercial project, Sopan Life Style, a residential project at Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad and construction of Siddhi Vinayak Temple at Mehmedabad.