Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

3.14
(-4.85%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:26:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.88

1.69

1.84

1.95

Net Worth

-4.44

3.13

3.28

3.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.92

0.29

0.08

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-3.52

3.42

3.36

3.39

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

2.49

2.49

5.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.59

0.93

0.88

-1.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.01

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.08

1.07

1.03

1.16

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.67

-0.14

-0.15

-3.16

Cash

0.01

0

0

0.04

Total Assets

-3.52

3.42

3.37

3.39

