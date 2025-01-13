Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.88
1.69
1.84
1.95
Net Worth
-4.44
3.13
3.28
3.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.92
0.29
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-3.52
3.42
3.36
3.39
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
2.49
2.49
5.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.59
0.93
0.88
-1.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.08
1.07
1.03
1.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.67
-0.14
-0.15
-3.16
Cash
0.01
0
0
0.04
Total Assets
-3.52
3.42
3.37
3.39
