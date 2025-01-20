iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Key Ratios

3.01
(4.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:51:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

276.77

0.32

Op profit growth

-175.71

-1,340.13

EBIT growth

505.2

479.25

Net profit growth

-317.39

-281.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.17

-25.74

2.08

EBIT margin

13.4

8.34

1.44

Net profit margin

-2.43

4.22

-2.33

RoCE

5.77

1.66

RoNW

-0.28

0.22

RoA

-0.26

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.13

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.4

0

-0.87

Book value per share

24.16

24.44

20.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.6

-30.15

22.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

54.03

139.97

Inventory days

2.25

12.72

Creditor days

-51.05

-97.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.15

-3.64

-0.43

Net debt / equity

0.11

-0.05

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

4.77

1.8

14.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.39

-92.64

-93.16

Employee costs

-2.02

-7.67

-0.27

Other costs

-8.41

-25.42

-4.47

