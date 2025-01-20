Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
276.77
0.32
Op profit growth
-175.71
-1,340.13
EBIT growth
505.2
479.25
Net profit growth
-317.39
-281.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.17
-25.74
2.08
EBIT margin
13.4
8.34
1.44
Net profit margin
-2.43
4.22
-2.33
RoCE
5.77
1.66
RoNW
-0.28
0.22
RoA
-0.26
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.13
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.4
0
-0.87
Book value per share
24.16
24.44
20.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.6
-30.15
22.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
54.03
139.97
Inventory days
2.25
12.72
Creditor days
-51.05
-97.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.15
-3.64
-0.43
Net debt / equity
0.11
-0.05
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
4.77
1.8
14.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.39
-92.64
-93.16
Employee costs
-2.02
-7.67
-0.27
Other costs
-8.41
-25.42
-4.47
