|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.05
0.18
1.5
yoy growth (%)
-100
-70.72
-88.03
1.99
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.46
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.18
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.09
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
0
171.6
21.91
2.89
Other costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.16
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
103.35
91.23
8.82
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.09
-0.02
-0.13
OPM
0
-174.96
-13.14
-8.9
Depreciation
-6.23
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
-0.12
0.15
0.07
0.27
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.04
0
0.08
Taxes
0
0
-0.03
-0.02
Tax rate
0
-11.34
-683.49
-29.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
0.04
-0.02
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
0.04
-0.02
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-539.04
-258.09
-144.17
-376.35
NPM
0
83.39
-15.43
4.18
