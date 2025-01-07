iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.25
(-4.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:22:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.05

0.18

1.5

yoy growth (%)

-100

-70.72

-88.03

1.99

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.46

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.18

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.09

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

0

171.6

21.91

2.89

Other costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.16

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

103.35

91.23

8.82

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.09

-0.02

-0.13

OPM

0

-174.96

-13.14

-8.9

Depreciation

-6.23

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

-0.12

0.15

0.07

0.27

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.04

0

0.08

Taxes

0

0

-0.03

-0.02

Tax rate

0

-11.34

-683.49

-29.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

0.04

-0.02

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

0.04

-0.02

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-539.04

-258.09

-144.17

-376.35

NPM

0

83.39

-15.43

4.18

