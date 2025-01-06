Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.04
0
0.08
Depreciation
-6.23
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.02
Working capital
-5.59
1.95
-0.21
0.93
Other operating items
Operating
-5.78
1.99
-0.23
0.99
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.78
1.99
-0.23
0.99
Equity raised
4.28
3.61
3.68
4.15
Investing
4.3
-1.92
-0.37
-0.82
Financing
0.01
0.61
1.16
1.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.8
4.29
4.23
5.4
