iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Quarterly Results

3.39
(-0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Sept-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

0.78

0

0

1.16

0.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.78

0

0

1.16

0.36

Other Operating Income

-0.1

-0.04

0.42

-0.17

0.22

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.67

-0.04

0.42

0.99

0.58

Total Expenditure

0.78

0.04

0.06

1.07

0.57

PBIDT

-0.1

-0.08

0.36

-0.08

0.02

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

PBDT

-0.12

-0.09

0.35

-0.08

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0

0.06

-0.1

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.09

-0.09

0.29

0

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.09

-0.09

0.29

0

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.09

-0.09

0.29

0

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.59

-0.62

2.03

-0.03

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

14,40,000

14,40,000

14,40,000

14,40,000

14,40,000

Public Shareholding (%)

100

100

100

100

100

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.82

0

0

-6.89

5.55

PBDTM(%)

-15.38

0

0

-6.89

0

PATM(%)

-11.53

0

0

0

0

Radhagobind Comm: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Radhagobind Commercial Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.