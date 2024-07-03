Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
0.78
0
0
1.16
0.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.78
0
0
1.16
0.36
Other Operating Income
-0.1
-0.04
0.42
-0.17
0.22
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.67
-0.04
0.42
0.99
0.58
Total Expenditure
0.78
0.04
0.06
1.07
0.57
PBIDT
-0.1
-0.08
0.36
-0.08
0.02
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
PBDT
-0.12
-0.09
0.35
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0
0.06
-0.1
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.09
-0.09
0.29
0
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.09
-0.09
0.29
0
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.09
-0.09
0.29
0
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.59
-0.62
2.03
-0.03
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
14,40,000
14,40,000
14,40,000
14,40,000
14,40,000
Public Shareholding (%)
100
100
100
100
100
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.82
0
0
-6.89
5.55
PBDTM(%)
-15.38
0
0
-6.89
0
PATM(%)
-11.53
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.