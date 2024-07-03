iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Share Price

3.58
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:10:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.65
  • Day's High3.65
  • 52 Wk High5.11
  • Prev. Close3.58
  • Day's Low3.41
  • 52 Wk Low 1.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-3.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.65

Prev. Close

3.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

3.65

Day's Low

3.41

52 Week's High

5.11

52 Week's Low

1.9

Book Value

-3.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.88

1.69

1.84

1.95

Net Worth

-4.44

3.13

3.28

3.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.05

0.18

1.5

yoy growth (%)

-100

-70.72

-88.03

1.99

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.46

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.18

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.09

-0.03

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.04

0

0.08

Depreciation

-6.23

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.02

Working capital

-5.59

1.95

-0.21

0.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-70.72

-88.03

1.99

Op profit growth

-26.13

289.49

-82.33

-7.94

EBIT growth

-387.3

34.51

-63.06

3,090.16

Net profit growth

-539.04

-258.09

-144.17

-376.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1.62

0.43

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1.62

0.43

Other Operating Income

0.15

0.17

Other Income

0

0

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radhagobind Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Santanu Chakraborty

Independent Director

Radheyshyam Mishra

Whole-time Director

Nilanjan Basu

Director

Ankita Halder

Company Secretary

Vinay Somani

Non Executive Director

T J Leelamma

Non Executive Director

Sujesh

Non Executive Director

Louis Jose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radhagobind Commercial Ltd

Summary

Radhagobind Commercial Limited (Formerly Known as Teimangal Commercial Company Limited) was incorporated in May 21, 1981. The company provides consultancy services and is involved in trading of saree business.
Company FAQs

What is the Radhagobind Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Radhagobind Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is ₹5.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is 0 and -1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radhagobind Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd?

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.55%, 3 Years at 45.18%, 1 Year at 57.71%, 6 Month at 45.53%, 3 Month at 49.79% and 1 Month at -15.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

