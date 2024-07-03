Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.65
Prev. Close₹3.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹3.65
Day's Low₹3.41
52 Week's High₹5.11
52 Week's Low₹1.9
Book Value₹-3.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.88
1.69
1.84
1.95
Net Worth
-4.44
3.13
3.28
3.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.05
0.18
1.5
yoy growth (%)
-100
-70.72
-88.03
1.99
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.46
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.18
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.09
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.04
0
0.08
Depreciation
-6.23
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.02
Working capital
-5.59
1.95
-0.21
0.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-70.72
-88.03
1.99
Op profit growth
-26.13
289.49
-82.33
-7.94
EBIT growth
-387.3
34.51
-63.06
3,090.16
Net profit growth
-539.04
-258.09
-144.17
-376.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1.62
0.43
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1.62
0.43
Other Operating Income
0.15
0.17
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Santanu Chakraborty
Independent Director
Radheyshyam Mishra
Whole-time Director
Nilanjan Basu
Director
Ankita Halder
Company Secretary
Vinay Somani
Non Executive Director
T J Leelamma
Non Executive Director
Sujesh
Non Executive Director
Louis Jose
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Radhagobind Commercial Ltd
Summary
Radhagobind Commercial Limited (Formerly Known as Teimangal Commercial Company Limited) was incorporated in May 21, 1981. The company provides consultancy services and is involved in trading of saree business.
Read More
The Radhagobind Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is ₹5.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is 0 and -1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radhagobind Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radhagobind Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.55%, 3 Years at 45.18%, 1 Year at 57.71%, 6 Month at 45.53%, 3 Month at 49.79% and 1 Month at -15.76%.
