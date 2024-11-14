Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 29TH November, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company discussed about the two Company Petition (IB) filed by Fort Cafe Food Service Pvt. Ltd under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the company for which an email was received on 28-11-2024 from the advocate Akhil Suresh and will take the necessary steps as required in the above matter. The meeting commenced at 7.30 p.m. and concluded at 09.45 p.m. We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Radhagobind Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th Day of November 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at corporate office i.e. 3/D2 2nd Floor Saniya Plaza Kochi Kerala -682035 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to Companys Code of conduct for prevention of Insider trading and SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended on January 21 2019) the intimation for closure of trading window is already given in our letter dated 30th September 2024. This may please be informed to all concerned. Please acknowledge the receipt of the above. Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulatons 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on today,i.e. 14th November 2024 which commenced on 16:30 PM and concluded on 19:00 PM have considered and approved the following:- 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors review report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed). 3. Resolution authorizing Louis Jose to Sign the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 September, 2024. Please acknowledge the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Radhagobind Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 7th Day of November 2024 at 02.30 P.M. at corporate office i.e. 3/D2 2nd Floor Saniya Plaza Kochi Kerala -682035 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Change of Name 2. Change of Registered office 3. Alteration of Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association Please Further note that the company has taken MSME registration in state of Kerala the certificate of which is enclosed herewith Please acknowledge the receipt of the above. Thanking You Yours faithfully For Radhagobind Commercial Limited SD/- (Vinay Somani) Company Secretary This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 07TH November, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company have inter alia considered and approved the following which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be: 1. Name change to RCL Ventures LTD 2. Shifting of registered office from 40, Metcalfe Street, 3rd Floor, Room No. 339, Kolkata-700013 to 3 D2 2nd Floor Saniya Plaza Near KSRTC Bus stand Ernakulam KL 6820353. 3. Alteration of Object Clause of Memorandum of Association. The meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 09.30 p.m. We request you to kindly take the same on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Radhagobind Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th Day of August 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at corporate office i.e. 3/D2 2nd Floor Saniya Plaza Kochi Kerala -682035 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to Companys Code of conduct for prevention of Insider trading and SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended on January 21 2019) the intimation for closure of trading window is already given in our letter dated 27th June 2024. This may please be informed to all concerned. Please acknowledge the receipt of the above. Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 along with limited review report and authorization letter. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Radhagobind Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th Day of May 2024 at 02.30 P.M. at corporate office i.e. 3/D2 2nd Floor Saniya Plaza Kochi Kerala -682035 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to Companys Code of conduct for prevention of Insider trading and SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended on January 21 2019) the intimation for closure of trading window is already given in our letter dated 31st March 2024. This may please be informed to all concerned. Please acknowledge the receipt of the above. The Board has approved and taken on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024