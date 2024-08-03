|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|AGM 28/08/2024 Pursuant to section 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we are submitting the details regarding the convincing of 43rd Annual General meeting to be held on 28 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) PROCEEDING OF THE 43RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
